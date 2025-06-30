Engineers turn toxic fungus into anti-cancer drug

First author Qiuyue Nie and coauthor Maria Zotova, from left, purify samples of the fungus

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have transformed a toxic fungus into a powerful new cancer-fighting compound.

Aspergillus flavus, a fungus known for its deadly effects, has now been repurposed in a groundbreaking discovery that could pave the way for new fungal-based medicines. The team isolated a class of molecules from the fungus, tested them on leukaemia cells, and found them to be a potent cancer-killing agent, rivaling FDA-approved drugs in effectiveness.

“Fungi gave us penicillin,” says Sherry Gao, Presidential Penn Compact Associate Professor in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering (CBE) and Bioengineering (BE), and senior author of the new research published in *Nature Chemical Biology*. “These results show that many more medicines derived from natural products remain to be found.”

Aspergillus flavus, which gets its name from its yellow spores, has long been associated with death and disease. In the 1920s, the opening of King Tutankhamun’s tomb led to a series of mysterious deaths among the excavation team, fueling rumours of a curse. Decades later, scientists theorised that fungal spores, possibly dormant for thousands of years, may have contributed to the fatalities. In the 1970s, a similar fate befell a group of researchers who ventured into the tomb of Casimir IV in Poland. The tomb was found to contain A. flavus, which can cause lung infections in individuals with weakened immune systems.

Senior author of the new research Sherry Gao

Now, this very fungus is providing a unique opportunity for cancer treatment.

The therapy under investigation is a class of compounds known as ribosomally synthesised and post-translationally modified peptides (RiPPs). These compounds are produced by ribosomes—the tiny structures in cells that make proteins—and then modified to enhance their bioactivity.

“Purifying these chemicals is difficult,” says Qiuyue Nie, a postdoctoral fellow in CBE and the paper’s first author. While RiPPs have been identified in bacteria, fungal RiPPs have only recently been discovered. Previous researchers had mistakenly categorised these fungal molecules as non-ribosomal peptides, which hindered the understanding of how fungi produce them. “The synthesis of these compounds is complicated,” Nie adds. “But that’s also what gives them this remarkable bioactivity.”

To uncover more fungal RiPPs, the team focused on Aspergillus strains, previously suggested as a rich source of such molecules. After comparing the chemicals produced by a dozen strains with known RiPP building blocks, the researchers zeroed in on A. flavus for further study.

A sample of Aspergillus flavus cultured in the Gao Lab

Genetic analysis revealed a specific protein in the fungus as the key source of RiPPs. When the genes responsible for producing this protein were disabled, the telltale chemical markers disappeared. This innovative approach—combining metabolic and genetic analysis—may offer a roadmap for discovering additional fungal RiPPs in the future.

After purifying four distinct RiPPs, the researchers found that they shared a unique structure of interlocking rings. They named the newly identified molecules "asperigimycins," after the fungus in which they were found. The results were promising: when mixed with human cancer cells, two of the four variants showed potent effects against leukemia cells.

Further experimentation revealed that one asperigimycin variant, enhanced with a lipid molecule, performed as effectively as two widely used FDA-approved drugs, cytarabine and daunorubicin, in treating leukemia.

To understand why the lipid enhanced asperigimycins’ effectiveness, the team investigated how leukemia cells processed the compound. They identified a gene, SLC46A3, as essential for allowing asperigimycins to enter the cells. “This gene acts like a gateway,” says Nie. “It doesn’t just help asperigimycins get into cells, it may also enable other ‘cyclic peptides’ to do the same.”

Cyclic peptides, like asperigimycins, are already known for their medicinal properties, with nearly two dozen cyclic peptides approved for clinical use since 2000 to treat diseases such as cancer and lupus. However, many of these compounds require modification to penetrate cells effectively.

“Knowing that lipids can affect how this gene transports chemicals into cells gives us another tool for drug development,” Nie adds.

The team’s research also uncovered that asperigimycins seem to disrupt cell division. Cancer cells divide uncontrollably, but asperigimycins inhibit the formation of microtubules, which are essential for this process. Notably, the compounds showed minimal to no effect on breast, liver, or lung cancer cells, nor on a range of bacteria and fungi. This specificity suggests that asperigimycins may offer targeted therapeutic benefits, a critical feature for any future drug.