England's best GPs, according to patients
- Glenridding Health Centre in Cumbria has the joint highest GP patient satisfaction in all of England, data shows.
- Blackdown Practice in Devon also comes tied for first place.
- The Adderlane Surgery in Northumberland and the Lostwithiel Surgery in Cornwall take second and third, respectively.
The study by online vape retailer Vapekit analysed General Practice profile data from the Department of Health and Social Care to see which England GPs had the highest percentage of patients reporting having a positive experience, according to 2024 data.
England’s best GPs for patient satisfaction
|Rank
|GP Name
|Borough
|Integrated Care Board
|Year of data
|% of patients who had a positive GP experience
|=1
|Glenridding Health Centre
|Cumbria
|North East and North Cumbria ICB
|2024
|100.00%
|=1
|Blackdown Practice
|Devon
|Devon ICB
|2024
|100.00%
|2
|The Adderlane Surgery
|Northumberland
|North East and North Cumbria ICB
|2024
|99.72%
|3
|Lostwithiel Surgery
|Cornwall
|Cornwall and The Isles Of Scilly ICB
|2024
|99.56%
|4
|Elsenham Surgery
|Hertfordshire
|Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB
|2024
|99.47%
|5
|Hamstreet Surgery
|Kent
|Kent and Medway ICB
|2024
|99.46%
|6
|Caldbeck Surgery
|Cumbria
|North East and North Cumbria ICB
|2024
|99.44%
|7
|Cartmel Surgery
|Cumbria
|Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB
|2024
|99.411%
|8
|Sunniside Surgery
|Tyne and Wear
|North East and North Cumbria ICB
|2024
|99.409%
|9
|Corfe Castle Surgery
|Dorset
|Dorset ICB
|2024
|99.31%
|10
|Chagford Health Centre
|Devon
|Devon ICB
|2024
|99.21%
It found that out of all England GPs, Glenridding Health Centre in Cumbria has the joint best patient satisfaction. It came in with 100% of patients reporting having a good experience.
Blackdown Practice in Devon also takes a joint first place, with 100% of patients reporting having a good experience in 2024.
Second place goes to The Adderlane Surgery in Northumberland, coming in with a percentage of 99.72% when it comes to patient satisfaction.
Third place on the list goes to Lostwithiel Surgery in Cornwall, which sees 99.56% of patients reportedly having a good experience at the GP.
Rounding out the top five are Elsenham Surgery in Hertfordshire and Hamstreet Surgery in Kent, with percentages of 99.47% and 99.46% respectively.
The study also found that the average for all England GPs on patient satisfaction is 79.36%.
Commenting on the findings, Guy Lawler, Managing Director of Vapekit, said, “Positive interactions with GPs are valuable to outcomes of long-term health, early diagnosis and general trust in the NHS. With so many of these practices beating out the country’s average by far, it’s also worth noting how many of the entries multiple areas, showing that quality care can be achieved across the nation. This also emphasises access to publicly available data, which helps hold practices to a high standard.”