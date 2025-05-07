England's best GPs, according to patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has revealed the GPs in England with the best experience according to patients.

Glenridding Health Centre in Cumbria has the joint highest GP patient satisfaction in all of England, data shows.

Blackdown Practice in Devon also comes tied for first place.

The Adderlane Surgery in Northumberland and the Lostwithiel Surgery in Cornwall take second and third, respectively.

The study by online vape retailer Vapekit analysed General Practice profile data from the Department of Health and Social Care to see which England GPs had the highest percentage of patients reporting having a positive experience, according to 2024 data.

England’s best GPs for patient satisfaction

Rank GP Name Borough Integrated Care Board Year of data % of patients who had a positive GP experience =1 Glenridding Health Centre Cumbria North East and North Cumbria ICB 2024 100.00% =1 Blackdown Practice Devon Devon ICB 2024 100.00% 2 The Adderlane Surgery Northumberland North East and North Cumbria ICB 2024 99.72% 3 Lostwithiel Surgery Cornwall Cornwall and The Isles Of Scilly ICB 2024 99.56% 4 Elsenham Surgery Hertfordshire Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB 2024 99.47% 5 Hamstreet Surgery Kent Kent and Medway ICB 2024 99.46% 6 Caldbeck Surgery Cumbria North East and North Cumbria ICB 2024 99.44% 7 Cartmel Surgery Cumbria Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB 2024 99.411% 8 Sunniside Surgery Tyne and Wear North East and North Cumbria ICB 2024 99.409% 9 Corfe Castle Surgery Dorset Dorset ICB 2024 99.31% 10 Chagford Health Centre Devon Devon ICB 2024 99.21%

It found that out of all England GPs, Glenridding Health Centre in Cumbria has the joint best patient satisfaction. It came in with 100% of patients reporting having a good experience.

Blackdown Practice in Devon also takes a joint first place, with 100% of patients reporting having a good experience in 2024.

Second place goes to The Adderlane Surgery in Northumberland, coming in with a percentage of 99.72% when it comes to patient satisfaction.

Third place on the list goes to Lostwithiel Surgery in Cornwall, which sees 99.56% of patients reportedly having a good experience at the GP.

Rounding out the top five are Elsenham Surgery in Hertfordshire and Hamstreet Surgery in Kent, with percentages of 99.47% and 99.46% respectively.

The study also found that the average for all England GPs on patient satisfaction is 79.36%.

Commenting on the findings, Guy Lawler, Managing Director of Vapekit, said, “Positive interactions with GPs are valuable to outcomes of long-term health, early diagnosis and general trust in the NHS. With so many of these practices beating out the country’s average by far, it’s also worth noting how many of the entries multiple areas, showing that quality care can be achieved across the nation. This also emphasises access to publicly available data, which helps hold practices to a high standard.”