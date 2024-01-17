The European Parliament has banned a material used in millions of NHS dental procedures.

NHS dentists could face a shortage of fillings after a new EU ban. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

New EU regulations could cause carnage for NHS dentists.

The European Parliament has voted to ban dental amalgam – the material used most commonly for NHS permanent fillings in the UK – by January 2025. The British Dental Association (BDA) said the ban would lead to supply chain issues across the UK.

Northern Ireland would see the largest impact because post-Brexit rules would mean the country would have to phase out dental amalgam on the same basis as European Union member states, the BDA said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amalgam is used in around a third of procedures in the UK. The BDA said alternatives would cost a significant amount more and would also lead to treatment times taking longer.

It warned that the ban could be "the straw that breaks the back of NHS dentistry".

Writing to the UK’s chief dental officers, the BDA warned the ruling was "likely to significantly affect the delivery of dentistry and population oral health in the UK".

It added: "We are extremely concerned about the impact this EU phase-out will have on services across the UK, both directly under post-Brexit arrangements and indirectly as a result of supply chain collapse in Europe. The loss of a vital restorative material and its replacement with more expensive and time-consuming alternatives is only a further blow to the financial viability of NHS dentistry."

Advertisement

Advertisement

BDA chairman Eddie Crouch said: "When we are set to lose a key weapon in the treatment of tooth decay, all four UK governments appear asleep at the wheel. When alternative materials can’t compete, this will add new costs and new uncertainties to practices already on the brink.