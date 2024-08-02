Expert reveals how to get a good night's sleep in a heatwave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many Brits struggle to get a good night's rest when it's too hot so here are a few tips to help.

Summer is here at last, and the current spell of sun has already seen temperatures soar to 30°C in some parts of the country.

A recent report found that we lose almost 44 hours of sleep a year, the equivalent of more than six full nights, due to higher nighttime temperatures in summer.

To help,Melissa Denham, a Bedroom Design Expert at Hammonds Furniture has shared her top tips on how to keep cool and get a good night’s sleep.

Close blinds or curtains during the day

Blinds and curtains (especially blackout ones) help ensure that no light – or only very limited light - can enter the room.

They help to reflect the light away rather than radiate the heat too, keeping your room cool throughout the day and allowing you to nod off much quicker at nighttime.

Keep your doors closed

By stopping the natural airflow from your bedroom to hallway, you can help control the temperature of your room to a more suitable and cooler degree, rather than allowing the hot, humid air from around your home to creep in throughout the day.

The only exception would be if you have an attic bedroom. Because heat rises, keeping doors closed probably won’t make much difference, so you may want to open your skylight instead to allow the hot air to escape instead.

Swap out your duvet

Choosing a lightweight alternative such as a linen sheet, or a duvet with a low Thermal Overall Grade (TOG) can help you get to sleep much faster during the summer months and throughout a heatwave.

All duvets have a TOG number, and the lower the TOG the cooler the duvet! Aim for a TOG 4 at most. Most winter duvets are at least a TOG 10, so it’s a big difference.

Take a COOL (not COLD) shower before bed

Despite what you may think, taking a really cold shower before bed can actually be detrimental to your sleep quality, as it can increase alertness and cause you to remain awake for longer.

Instead, take a cool shower, where you can feel the water temperature on your skin without raising the hairs on your arms. This will help you to feel refreshed, but won’t shock your system!

Melissa added that the key to a good night’s rest is very much down to your sleep environment: “With the scorching hot weather taking a toll on the country at the moment, it is only natural that people are finding it harder to sleep in these humid conditions.

“Although we can’t control how warm it is outside, there are several ways that we can mitigate the heat inside our bedrooms and allow ourselves a proper night's sleep, which begins with assessing your sleep environment and making any amendments as necessary.

“Consider whether you are choosing the right bedding, creating a peaceful atmosphere, and doing everything possible to prevent excess heat transferring into your room throughout the day – electric fans won't cool down your room if they are circulating hot air, so make sure to take additional and more permanent amendments before getting into bed.”