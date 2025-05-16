Expert reveals the science behind nasal strips to stop snoring

Snoring can be prevented for most sufferers with one simple addition to your bedtime routine.

Snoring can be a real nuisance—not just for the person who snores but for everyone within earshot. If you’ve ever considered solutions, you might have stumbled upon nasal strips promising relief. But do nasal strips for snoring work?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Heywood, Director of Research at Longevity says, "Snoring often occurs when airflow through the nose is obstructed. This can happen due to nasal congestion from colds, allergies, or even the structure of your nasal passages. Nasal strips work by physically opening the nostrils, allowing for better airflow and reducing vibrations that cause snoring. For many, nasal strips can significantly reduce snoring, especially if it’s caused by nasal congestion. However, if your snoring is due to other factors, such as sleep apnoea, obesity, or sleeping on your back, nasal strips may only offer limited relief."

Snoring issues and if nasal strips can help:

Nasal Congestion: Nasal strips are particularly effective for people whose snoring is related to nasal congestion. They can help ease breathing and reduce or even eliminate snoring for the night.

Nasal strips are particularly effective for people whose snoring is related to nasal congestion. They can help ease breathing and reduce or even eliminate snoring for the night. Structural Nasal Issues: If snoring is linked to structural issues like a deviated septum, nasal strips might help to some extent, but they’re not a cure.

If snoring is linked to structural issues like a deviated septum, nasal strips might help to some extent, but they’re not a cure. Sleep Apnoea: Unfortunately, nasal strips are not a treatment for sleep apnoea—a serious condition requiring medical attention."

How snoring can be prevented with one simple trick.

"Choosing the best nasal strips for snoring depends on the underlying cause of your snoring. Breathe tape is a popular option because they are designed to stick firmly and open up the nasal passages effectively. However, it’s worth noting that while nasal strips can improve nasal breathing, they may not address all types of snoring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Interestingly, nasal strips aren’t just for snoring. Some use nasal strips for sleep or even during the day to help with better breathing. Athletes often use them to enhance airflow during physical activity."

"If you’re keen to try nasal strips for sleep, here are some tips to ensure they work as effectively as possible:

Apply Correctly: Clean your nose thoroughly before application to ensure the strip adheres well.

Use Consistently: Consistency is key. If you’re using them nightly, give it a week or so to see the full benefits."