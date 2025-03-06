Expert shares simple trick for keeping kids teeth healthy

User (UGC) Submitted

The Dental Wellness Trust has found that approximately one in four children in the UK today are living with tooth decay, making awareness of good oral health care more important than ever.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘to do list’ for parents is certainly no mean feat, and that includes keeping kids' teeth nice and healthy. While some children don’t enjoy brushing their teeth, there are some simple tricks parents can use to keep their kids’ teeth as healthy as possible, without the fuss. To support parents further, Barty Walsh, a Dental Expert from www.ordolife.com, a company specialising in sonic toothbrushes for children, shares some simple at home tips for improving children’s oral health.

Pack crunchy fruits in lunches

“Apples and pears are a perfect snack to add to your child’s lunchbox to help promote healthy teeth when brushing isn’t possible. A crunchy fruit, like an apple or pear, can help remove plaque and freshen breath too. Similarly, crunchy vegetables stimulate saliva production, which helps wash away bacteria, protecting teeth from cavity-causing nasties throughout the day.”

Yoghurts are the perfect snack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Calcium rich foods can be great for kids’ teeth as they contain proteins that actually help to fortify tooth enamel, as well as strengthening the teeth themselves. So, if you’re unsure of a good option, cheese, milk, plain yogurt, and calcium-fortified tofu are great choices for your little ones' teeth. Yoghurts are also a really easy snack to pop in a lunchbox, and cheese is particularly good after meals as it neutralises any acidity to help to fight tooth decay.”

Keep the water flowing

“Water and milk are the best drink choices in terms of kids' oral health. Diluted fruit juice is okay in moderation and unsweetened tea can be oral health friendly too. It’s best to avoid fizzy and sugary drinks where possible, but the odd treat won’t do too much damage. Luckily, water is the best thing for their teeth and it’s the easiest choice too!”

It’s all in the tools

“The best tool for healthy kids' teeth is a soft and small toothbrush with a toothpaste that has a concentration of Fluorine of 1000ppm. As your child begins to grow and their motor skills develop, let them take the lead and just keep an eye on them as they begin to brush their own teeth to make sure they are brushing correctly and keeping their mouth healthy.”

The Dental Wellness Trust is a charity dedicated to improving the general health and wellbeing of young children through dental wellness – especially those most in need. Dr Linda Greenwall, founder of the Trust, said: “Without the correct oral hygiene practices in place, children will suffer from preventable tooth decay, and with it the inevitable pain and disruption caused to their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When children are suffering with tooth pain, lots of other things in their lives suffer too - schoolwork, speech and language development, diet, friendships and their overall happiness. Stopping the rot before it starts is key. This begins with oral health education. Educating our children in the correct oral health practices is key to them avoiding preventable tooth decay.”