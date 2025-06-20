Expert shares tips on how to protect your eyes as heatwave sends UV levels soaring

Optical Express shares tips on how to protect your eyes during the heatwave

As the UK braces for rising temperatures and stronger UV rays, eye care experts at Optical Express are urging the public to take sun safety seriously, not just for your skin, but for your eyes too.

Weather reports have suggested the UK could see temperatures of approaching or over 35ºC, with the Met Office confirming higher UV levels due to the incoming hot air masses.

While the UK is set to enjoy the rare spell of sunshine, the surge in UV levels will result in increased sun exposure and a greater risk of eye damage for millions.

Most people remember to apply sunscreen but forget or simply don’t know that their eyes are just as vulnerable to UV damage.

A mix of UV-A and UV-B rays can damage the vital tissues of structures within the eye, to include the retina, cornea and lens. These are structures of the eye essential for central vision, with damage potentially leading to cataracts and other long-term issues.

Even short exposure to harmful UV rays can lead to photokeratitis, which can be thought on as a sunburn of the eye.

It’s also important to wear sunglasses that effectively block UV rays effectively. Many sunglasses available at high-street outlets may look good but don’t necessarily protect your eyes sufficiently.

Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “Cheap sunglasses with dark tints but no UV protection can cause more harm than benefit, allowing in even more harmful rays. It’s like opening the door wider for UV to enter.”

Hannan recommends choosing sunglasses with UV 400 protection, which block out nearly 100% of UV-A and UV-B rays. Look for a CE mark or British Standard to confirm certified protection.

Your local optometrist can guide you toward styles that not only look great but keep your eyes safe.

