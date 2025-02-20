Expert warns how this one habit can disrupt your sleep cycle

Light plays a vital role in regulating our sleep, as it helps set our circadian rhythm

Experts from the wellbeing charity caba have warned that people often overlook a crucial factor in achieving a good night’s sleep: light exposure.

"Light plays a vital role in regulating our sleep, as it helps set our circadian rhythm — or body clock — through light-sensitive receptors in our eyes," they explain.

Natural daylight exposure, particularly when spent outdoors in fresh air, has numerous positive effects on both our physical health and overall wellbeing.

Why is daylight important?

The most obvious function of light is to tell our bodies and brains when to be asleep and when to be awake. Light, in particular sunlight, is the primary time setter for the brain and body. It only takes a few minutes of exposure to daylight to tell our brain that it's time to be awake.

Our eyes detect the light and dark cycle within our environment and adjust our body clock to match it.

Without any light cues, the human body clock appears to drift, adding about 30 minutes to its 24-hour cycle for each day of complete darkness.

Most people will have seen this in action if they’ve travelled across time zones and experienced jetlag. Exposure to light in the new time zone helps reset our body clock to local time, naturally telling us the right time to sleep.

How does light benefit us?

When we are exposed to appropriate levels of blue light in the morning and we avoid blue light in the evening, for example, that emitted from lamps, TV and computer monitors and "gadgets", this can have a powerful effect on improving our sleep.

Windows are a source of both daylight and views, and it seems natural that the presence of windows at work would be related to improved mood and work performance. Studies have demonstrated the importance of light in reducing depression, decreasing fatigue, improving alertness and modulating circadian rhythms.

However, sitting by a window is not good enough to get the full benefit of light in one crucial regard: the synthesis of vitamin D. This vitamin is vital for the body as it is needed to help absorb calcium which is a critical mineral in the formation of hardened bones.

In today's modern world, where many of us spend much of our time indoors, getting enough sunlight exposure can be a challenge. However, it's crucial for both our vitamin D levels and overall health. With over 90% of our vitamin D needs met through natural sunlight, spending even short periods outside—especially between 11 am and 3 pm—can make a significant difference. Since UVB light is blocked by windows, simply sitting indoors, even on a sunny day, won't provide the same benefits.

Prioritising outdoor daylight exposure or consuming vitamin D-rich foods is essential for maintaining optimal physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Plus, the added benefit of improved sleep makes this simple habit a powerful tool for enhancing your health.