Expert's Christmas health hacks which will help you eat, drink and be merry

It's very easy to overdo it at Christmas time

Christmas is the season of joy and abundance, spending time with the family, socialising and generally eating, drinking and being merry.

But this can have an impact on your health, and over the festive period TV adverts for antacids and all kinds of remedies for excess are a common occurrence.

Everything from the creamy festive drinks you may choose, to the stress of putting on a big event could contribute to low mood or poor health over the festive period, and natural health expert Jake Shaw, says that it is important to have a Christmas toolkit at the ready to ensure you can enjoy the season of goodwill discomfort free.

Expert Jake, product director for UK family-run natural supplements brand Nature's Zest, said: "They call it the season of goodwill, but spreading that Christmas cheer can certainly put strain on our bodies.

"Taking care of yourself inside and out will have a positive impact on how you feel, and make it much easier to get through stressful festivities, or simply enjoy the parties you attend that bit more. I wanted to put together this toolkit so people can consider getting together some natural supplements, which will work like a charm."

Jake's Christmas natural health toolkit:

Bloating after a heavy Christmas meal:

It's true, we all over do it at Christmas time, and it just wouldn't be the same without our plates piled high with whatever food signifies the holiday season for you. But this can and does lead to bloating, that's why we always see so many indigestion adverts in-between our favourite tv programmes. The good news is that help is at hand, from the friendly lactobacillus acidophilus. Look out for this wonder strain of bacteria, which will help you have a bloat free break, even with a full plate of roasties and stuffing!

Christmas stress:

From putting on the perfect party to small talk with the boss at the work's bash, Christmas can be a stressful time, so it's important to support your mental health too if you think it might all get a bit too much. Christmas can be overwhelming, and the pressure of making it perfect for kids, or even hosting the in-laws can affect our stress levels. Jake recommends lactobacillus rhamnosus, a friendly strain which is linked to reducing stress. It also helps maintain a healthy gut flora which, if imbalanced, can have an impact on your mood too.

Too much alcohol:

For many of us it simply wouldn't be Christmas without booze, and the festivities are often a chance to let our hair down, and maybe have a few extra drinks. It seems like everywhere you go over Christmas there is an opportunity to drink alcohol, so it's no surprise that people turn to dry January after the new year to detox!But there are things you can do to support your body through the month of yuletide drinking, and Jake recommends Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), which is crucial for brain function and energy, vitamin B12, which supports nervous system repair and energy levels and choline which is vital for liver health and helps in fat metabolism and preventing fatty liver.He also recommends supplementing with zinc, vitamin C, dandelion root, schisandra berry and acetyl L-carnitine which will keep your energy levels steady and your liver protected.

Fatigue:

The Christmas season can for many people come off the back of a very intense period of time at work. Whether it's trying to meet a deadline, serving stressed out customers or working hard to ensure you get time off, it is natural for many of us to have a level of fatigue when the big days finally arrive. We all remember nanna and grandad falling asleep on the sofa before the Queen's Speech still wearing their party hats, but there is a way to own your tiredness and feel alert enough to enjoy your well-deserved holiday. Jake recommends Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) which is essential for energy production and combating fatigue, especially if you're deficient. Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) which is critical for converting food into energy and improving mental focus and Ashwagandha Root, an adaptogen that reduces stress-related fatigue and boosts energy.Adding L-Tyrosine also supports mental alertness and reduces stress-related fatigue by boosting neurotransmitters like dopamine and schisandra berry extract, an adaptogen that enhances physical endurance and reduces exhaustion.Don't forget about vitamin B3 (Niacin) too, this supports energy metabolism and improves circulation which reduces fatigue.

Low mood:

Christmas is definitely a time for reflection, and in thinking of Christmases past and reflecting on the year, you may find yourself experiencing a low mood. It is always so important to check in with friends, family and neighbours over the festive season, as for some people Christmas is not a cause for celebration at all. Don't be afraid to reach out and ask for help. But if you would like to supplement to help improve your mood, Jake recommends lactobacillus rhamnosus and bifidobacterium longum which could just be the pick me up you need.

To find out more about Nature's Zest go to https://natureszestnutrition.com