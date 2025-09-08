Experts issue warning as demand for weight loss jabs grows

Person standing on scales to check their weight

With obesity rates rising in the UK over the last three decades, the government has pinned its hopes on appetite suppressant jabs reversing the trend. The percentage of UK adults considered ‘overweight’ or ‘obese’ has risen from 52.9% in 1993 to 64.3% in 2025. The rate of adults specifically recorded as Obese has increased from 14.9% to 28% as of 2022.

However, concerns surrounding unhealthy weight gain are not just exclusive to adults.

Some 9.6% of children between the ages of 4 and 5 are considered ‘overweight’, with this figure rising to 22.1% by the time they reach Year 6, according to 2023/24 data from the National Child Measurement Programme.

In response, the government has pushed ahead with its plan to loosen restrictions on weight loss jabs like Mounjaro and Ozempic.

However, a private hospital group has warned against rushing into a decision when it comes to treatment.

Marc Frossman, who is Sales and Marketing Director at Elanic Medical, said: “The statistics show us that obesity is a rising and lifelong issue. It’s admirable that the government is looking for solutions to a growing problem.

“But, as things stand, weight loss jabs are still fairly new treatments, and rolling them out on this scale may yet have some unforeseen consequences.”

The two main injections that are offered on the NHS are Semaglutide, more commonly known as ‘Ozempic’ or ‘Wegovy’ and Tirzepatide, also known as ‘Mounjaro’.

Both treatments carry a wide range of potential side effects, ranging from mild to severe issues.

“While side effects are an expected part of any medication, we still don’t truly understand the long-term impact and effects these weight loss injections may bring,” Marc warned.

“For some, the short-term side effects may feel like a worthwhile trade-off.

“But the potential long-term risks are harder to justify, especially if the weight loss proves to be temporary once the medication is stopped.”

Semaglutide can cause mild side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and fatigue.

However, there are reports of more serious side effects, such as pancreatitis, kidney problems, hypoglycaemia and increased heart rate.

These same side effects are shared with Tirzepatide. But more concerning are studies which have found possible links between these drugs and an increased risk of thyroid cancer.

Whilst there is no denying these treatments are effective, questions around long-term sustainability of weight loss, particularly after the drug treatment ends, remain, in addition to the questions surrounding long and short-term risks of these drugs” Marc said.

“Approaches like a balanced diet, regular exercise, or established surgical interventions, such as gastric balloon or sleeve procedures, remain the gold standard, especially for those who’ve long struggled with their weight.”

“All methods of weight loss rely on trying to engender behaviour change. Both weight loss jabs and traditional surgeries are tools. Their ultimate purpose should be to allow people to turn their new routines into healthy patterns that are sustainable so that these can become lifelong habits.

“People need to consider all methods and adopt an approach suited to themselves, weighing up the risks and benefits and deciding what they feel will work best for their ability to maintain results after their treatments.”