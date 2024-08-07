Experts on best foods cyclists should eat ahead of a race

With over 30 cycling events in the UK and 7.3 million Brits putting their feet to pedals last year, focusing on nutrition is key whether training for an event or going for a leisurely ride.

As the Tour de France and the Olympics are inspiring many to hop on the saddle, Paul’s Cycles has teamed up with the experts to share the best foods you should be eating before and after a bike ride.

Cycling is an energy-intensive activity, says Catherine Rall, certified nutritionist at Happy V: “[It] requires a serious focus on getting adequate energy in your diet before, during, and after a ride. It’s up there with swimming and running in terms of aerobic activity that burns large amounts of calories”.

Maddie Dixon, sports nutrition expert at Coastal Sports Nutrition adds: “Underfuelling in the short term/one-off session won’t do you lasting damage BUT it will probably just leave you having a poor quality session/left behind by peers and exhausted by the end of the day. All of which is frustrating.”

“However, chronically under-fuelling your training will have mid to longer-term negative consequences not just to your cycling performance but also to your health. This can impact your health in many ways including reproductive (low testosterone/irregular or nil menstrual cycles), immune system, cardiovascular system, digestive system and bone health”.

Fuel for short-distance rides

For shorter bike rides, those generally under 75 miles, focusing on a balanced meal with an emphasis on carbohydrates is key. Dixon recommends eating about 2-4 hours before you hop on your bike: “Something with a little protein and low in fibre and fat”. Foods like a turkey and avocado sandwich on whole grain bread, or overnight oats with honey/jam, banana and peanut butter, are great options.

During the ride, you might want to snack on small things such as a banana or a small energy bar - shorter rides might not warrant as much fuel, but listen to your body. Water is also crucial, ensure you stay hydrated no matter the length of your journey.

And then after you’ve finished riding, what your body primarily needs is rehydration and muscle recovery. Dixon says: “Focus on recovery after putting your body under considerable stress! This needs to be carbohydrate-rich but now with a source of protein”. A yoghurt with granola or berries makes for a tasty post-ride meal, or a protein shake is a popular alternative if you’ve not quite got the appetite.

Fuel for long-distance rides

To prepare for a longer bike ride, you need to consume not only carbohydrates but plenty of protein and healthy fats. Catherine Rall explains: “Pre-ride nutrition, especially for longer rides, should start the day before, when you should focus on eating plenty of complex carbohydrates, along with good amounts of fat and protein. This will give your body energy reserves to draw on.”

While you are riding, it is essential to maintain your energy levels by eating carbs. Rachel White, Registered Sports Dietitian at Rachel White Nutrition says: “Try sports energy gels, bananas, cereal bars or dried fruit.” Hydration is also still super important, and an electrolyte drink will be ideal for replacing lost salts and minerals whilst riding.

Post-ride, especially after a long journey, you need to make sure you eat within the first 30-60 minutes of finishing, focusing on carbs and protein to aid recovery and muscle repair. Dixon adds: “Post nutrition is particularly important if the rider has multiple days of riding as there will be a shorter window for recovery (and therefore glycogen repletion!)”

Fuel to help train for a race

There are two aspects to focus on when gearing up for a cycling race: carb-loading and post-ride protein. Trista Best, a registered dietician from Balance One Supplements explains: “Carbohydrates provide energy for endurance, while proteins aid in muscle repair and recovery”. A turkey wrap with sweet potato wedges on the side can be a nutritious choice when training for a cycling race.

“Cyclists should also focus on timing their meals and snacks to fuel their rides effectively, consuming a combination of carbohydrates and proteins before, during, and after cycling sessions”. Some of the best energy-packed food for cyclists include:

Bananas: High in carbs and potassium for muscle function.

Oatmeal: Provides sustained energy due to its complex carbohydrates.

Lean Proteins: Chicken, fish, tofu, and beans are great for muscle repair.

Dark Chocolate: A tasty source of antioxidants and energy.

By following these guidelines and experimenting with various foods, you can create a nutrition plan that suits your individual needs and goals as a cyclist.

Disclaimer: The information in this release is not intended to act as medical advice. Always consult with a registered dietitian or sports nutritionist for personalised advice and fine-tuning of your nutrition plan. Dietary and nutritional requirements will vary based on individual needs and activity therefore it is recommended that you seek professional nutritional guidance and consult your GP when undertaking intensive or endurance training programs.