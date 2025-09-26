Eye health expert answers UK residents’ top questions on ageing eyes

SpaMedica NEHW

This National Eye Health Week (22 – 28 September), Dr Alex Silvester, Chief Medical Officer at SpaMedica is calling on UK residents to give ageing eyes the attention they deserve.

Drawing on both patient experience and what people are asking online [1], he shares answers to the five most common questions about eye health in later life.

Why are my eyes dry or irritated?

“Dry eyes are one of the most common complaints we hear from patients. They often worsen in winter with central heating, lower humidity and cold winds. Using lubricating drops, limiting time in heated rooms, and keeping well hydrated all help.”

Does looking at screens make my vision worse as I get older?

“Not permanently - but it can cause eye strain, dryness, and blurred vision. More people in their 60s and 70s are online daily, and half of older screen users report symptoms of digital eye strain. Simple habits like the 20-20-20 rule - look 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes - make a big difference.”

Can the autumn and winter weather affect my eyes?

“Yes. Cold winds, darker days, and more time indoors can all trigger dryness and discomfort. Some people also experience watery eyes outdoors in the cold, which is usually the eyes’ protective response.

“Around this time of year, as the nights draw in, many people also notice changes in their vision more clearly - which is why demand for eye tests often increases in autumn. If in doubt, a visit to your local optician is always a good idea. Sunglasses in winter sun and using a humidifier indoors can both help too.”

What foods help keep my eyes healthy, especially to prevent macular degeneration?

“A balanced diet rich in leafy greens, colourful vegetables, oily fish, and nuts supports long-term eye health. Nutrients like lutein, zeaxanthin and omega-3 fatty acids are linked with a lower risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).”

How often should someone aged over 60 have an eye test?

“Even if you think your sight is fine, get checked every two years as per NHS guidance and more frequently if you have other health conditions that may affect vision. AMD and glaucoma often progress silently until vision is lost, but early detection makes treatment far more effective.”

Dr Silvester is Chief Medical Officer at SpaMedica, one of the UK’s leading providers of NHS ophthalmology services. He adds: “The message for Hemel Hempstead residents this National Eye Health Week is simple: don’t wait for problems. If you act early - through diet, lifestyle, protecting your eyes in colder weather and regular eye tests - you can keep your vision clearer for longer.”

SpaMedica offers NHS care for a range of ophthalmology treatment, including glaucoma, AMD and cataracts. In England, NHS patients can choose to be referred to one of SpaMedica’s 60-plus hospitals nationwide.