Eye surgery at Spire Little Aston Hospital helps patient 'live life to the max again'

A patient who recently underwent eye surgery at Spire Little Aston Hospital has been able to return to doing the things she loves

Sharon Harrison, aged 52, suffered with ‘borderline’ cataracts since birth and was under the care of the NHS until she turned 18.

Having been offered surgical intervention through the NHS many years ago, Mrs Harrison was too scared to go ahead with surgery due to having a phobia of needles. Since then, Mrs Harrison’s eyesight had worsened to the point where she faced difficulties when crossing roads safely, watching television and reading – something which is vital in Mrs Harrison’s line of work, working in food preparation, as she struggled to read dates on food items.

Mrs Harrison said: “My condition was classed as ‘borderline’. I couldn't see well enough to drive, struggled through school unable to see blackboards which affected my confidence all through life.

I always knew it would get worse as I got older. Over the last 2/3 years it got to the point where I could barely see. It's not just the distance vision; it's the light that really started to affect me. I couldn't watch my 69" TV in the daylight as the screen was blank to me. I couldn't see buses until they were literally in front of me.”

After years of making do with poor vision, Mrs Harrison decided to take a look what options were available to her on a private basis.

“I knew if I went private, they would have more time to deal with me being so terrified” added Mrs Harrison.

After researching potential surgeons, Mrs Harrison decided to see Mr Thomas Ressiniotis, Consultant Ophthalmologist, for his expert opinion.

Mrs Harrison commented: “Because of my fear, both Mr Ressiniotis and I decided it would be best for me to undergo congenital cataract removal under a general anaesthetic; therefore, the operations were scheduled at Spire Little Aston Hospital - I was more than happy with this as I know it's a great hospital.”

Weeks later, Mrs Harrison was undergoing surgery at Spire Little Aston Hospital.

Commenting on her theatre journey, Mrs Harrison said:“During pre-op, we discussed me taking diazepam before going to hospital. Even though I started them the day before, I still had a full-on panic attack the morning of the first surgery. Thankfully, they calmed me down enough to get to hospital! From the moment I walked in there, everyone was so friendly and kind!

“It was a calm and peaceful environment which helped my anxiety. The anaesthetist visited me and made me laugh - I felt comfortable with him. Mr Ressiniotis visited me, checked over my notes, which eye he was operating on and talked to me about what was going to happen.

“Once out of theatre, I did not feel a single thing. Not one iota of pain or soreness! It was incredible.”

Regarding her recovery, Mrs Harrison said: “My life has got back to normal since. I'm no longer afraid of crossing roads. Work has got better now I can see dates and the screen. Going on holiday was awesome because I could take in all the sights and beautiful colours. I can actually go watch BCFC and see the players and them scoring a goal! I'm not tripping over or walking into things anymore. All such basic things that we take for granted!”

Mr Thomas Ressiniotis, Consultant Ophthalmologist, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see a patient gain the ability to enjoy everyday activities following treatment – something many of us take for granted. Mrs Harrison’s case highlights the positive impact that timely, specialist eye care can have on a person’s quality of life. I’m pleased to have played a part in her recovery, and I remain committed to supporting my patients throughout their journey.”

Looking into the future, Mrs Harrison commented: “I’m still hopeful that once I can go to the opticians when my eyes have settled, I may, just may with the help of glasses, be able to see well enough to learn to drive at 52! This would be a dream. But overall, I'm just so happy to have my sight back, with such clarity, that even if I am unable to drive, I can live my life to the max again!”