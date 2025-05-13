Family issues 'chroming' warning after 'cheeky chappy' teen dies

TONI LOWTHER WITH HER LATE NEPHEW NICKY LOWTHER, WHO DIED AT 13

The family of a 'cheeky chappy' teen who tragically died with TWELVE aerosol cans in his bedroom is warning others off the deadly 'chroming' social media trend.

Nicky Lowther was discovered unconscious by his mum at his home in Canterbury, Kent, on June 27 last year. Despite desperate attempts to save the 13-year-old, Nicky sadly died in hospital.

His devastated aunt Toni Lowther rushed to hospital where she discovered Nicky had been inhaling aerosols before his death. The practice - also known as 'huffing' - has become increasingly popular with teenagers, with some even filming themselves taking part in the trend and sharing the videos on social media.

Toni, a bar supervisor, had never heard of the social media craze before, which she described as shocking and dangerous. The 35-year-old mum-of-two is urging parents to have open conversations with their children about the dangers of chroming in light of her nephew's death.

NICKY LOWTHER DIED AT 13 AFTER 'CHROMING' AT HIS HOME

Toni, who lives in Herne Bay, Kent said: "By the time we got to the hospital, Nicky had already passed away. We found out he'd been inhaling aerosols but I didn't know the severity of it. We don't know how many he inhaled that day, but I think 12 cans were found in his bedroom.

"No one knows if he'd used them that day. There's no safe way of inhaling aerosols. It's dangerous. My daughter is only four months younger than Nicky and they went to the same playschool. I used to have him for sleepovers as a little child.

"To us, he was just a cheeky chappy. He had a dark sense of humour, he was really funny. We were close. We always did things as a family. We learned a lot when we went to the school after and learned just how kind and caring he was.

"People looked up to him and if anything was getting picked on, he was the one they would go to. At school he was the one that looked out for everyone. Toni later learned about social media crazes involving inhaling aerosol cans and is urging parents to have open and honest conversations with their kids about the trend."

Toni said: "I'd never heard of chroming before. I heard afterwards about people doing it and dying or making it through the other side. I was shocked. I've been told there's even videos on social media about how to do it. Kids need to understand how dangerous it is.

"I would never think I would need to have a conversation with my daughter about how to use deodorant safely, other than putting it under your armpits."

Toni has since launched an online petition to stop the sale of aerosols to young people to prevent future deaths, which has received more than 5,000 signatures.

Toni said: "Nicky's death was so preventable, which is the hardest part. It's the things he's never going to do like leaving school, prom, passing his driving test, getting married and having kids. It just still doesn't seem like reality. It still feels so raw.

"Anyone can buy aerosols currently, which is insane. It's happening all the time. I felt like I needed to do something. Nicky couldn't be saved but hopefully his story can save other children from doing it."

To sign the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/implement-a-minimum-age-requirement-for-aerosol-purchases