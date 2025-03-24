Fenetic Wellbeing announce MS Society as exclusive charity partner for fourth year

Fenetic Wellbeing donates to MS Society

Fenetic Wellbeing has reaffirmed its commitment to the MS Society after the Skipton based wellbeing and mobility specialist retailer announced it will continue to donate a percentage of each sale to the charity for the fourth consecutive year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is on track to reach the £15,000 donation milestone by the end of 2025, having already contributed more than £10,000 since the MS Society was first chosen as Fenetic’s exclusive charity partner in July 2021.

Thomas Appelbee, Co-Founder of Fenetic Wellbeing, commented: “It’s been wonderful to work with and support the team at the MS Society over the past few years, the charity really aligns with Fenetic’s ongoing mission to enhance wellbeing and mobility across the UK, helping people lead active and independent lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team and I at Fenetic Wellbeing are proud to pledge our continued support by donating a portion of every Fenetic sale directly to the MS Society. We’ve seen first-hand how our donations have directly benefited the organisation, helping thousands of individuals living with MS, as well as their families.”

The MS Society is the UK’s leading charity for people affected by MS. For the last 70 years the charity has been at the forefront of support, research, and campaigning to improve the lives of people with MS. Over 150,000 people in the UK live with multiple sclerosis (MS), with 135 diagnosed each week. MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord and impacts how people move, think and feel and stays with you for life. Corporate donations to the charity are vital in funding essential research, support services, and awareness campaigns.

Barbara Spreadborough, Head of Corporate and Trust Partnerships at the MS Society, added: “We’re delighted that Fenetic Wellbeing is continuing to support the MS Society. It’s generous donations help us to be there for everyone affected by

MS in the UK. MS can be painful, debilitating and exhausting and we still don’t have treatments that work for everyone to slow or stop their MS from getting worse. That’s why we’re funding world-leading research to find new treatments and our free MS Helpline responds to thousands of calls each year offering confidential support and information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 15 years, the Skipton based retailer has helped more than 500,000 customers to find the right mobility solution to support safe and independent living to remove obstacles for at-home care.

To find out more about Fenetic Wellbeing, please visit: feneticwellbeing.com/

To make a donation and find out more about how you can support MS Society, please visit: mssociety.org.uk