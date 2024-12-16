First infrared heating systems fitted to UK patient transport ambulances

NHS trusts and fleets looking to transition to electric vehicles are being urged to consider infrared heating

Thirty-five electric patient transport ambulances, run by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, are the first in the UK to be fitted with infrared heating systems.

The pioneering technology, developed by heating and air conditioning specialists Clayton Vehicle Systems, was installed into the ambulance conversions carried out by O&H Vehicle Conversions in Goole, East Yorkshire.

The systems are perfect for electric vehicles as they can be wired directly into the electrical battery system, making it cleaner and cheaper than a diesel-powered system, and completely free from carbon emissions - meaning it could help NHS trusts and fleets meet their electrification targets.

The heating system is triggered by sensors, so it only switches on when someone is inside, heating within two minutes and providing up to 60 per cent energy saving compared to traditional heaters, together with weight savings and less condensation.

Dean Allsop, director at Clayton Vehicle Systems, said: “We’re thrilled that Yorkshire Ambulance Service and its patients are benefitting from our state-of-the-art infrared heating technology.”

While the ambulances are a UK-first, the Clayton group of businesses, which includes Clayton Classics, has a long history of expertise in vehicle heating systems.

It has become a technical leader in heating and air conditioning systems across a variety of sectors throughout the UK, such as buses and coaches, domestic vehicles including classic cars, as well as small conversion vehicles.

Dean added: “We strongly believe our patented vehicle heating system is the answer to help fleets going through the transition to electric, saving energy, cost, weight, and improving passenger and driver comfort.

“We’d urge fleet operators and vehicle convertors to consider how their vehicles will be used and to look at ways to improve their operating efficiency, such as using infrared heating. In particular for the NHS, it could help trusts meet their electrification targets by installing in passenger transport vehicles.”

For more information about Clayton Vehicle Systems, visit www.claytoncc.co.uk , and for O&H Vehicle Conversions visit www.ohvc.co.uk .