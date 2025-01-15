Five common diet myths that could be sabotaging your health, according to experts

The Bread and Butter Thing received £2,000 from Amazon

Conflicting information about food and health is everywhere. Unqualified advice on social media and trendy diets can make it difficult to distinguish fact from fiction, leading to unhealthy eating habits and confusion about what constitutes a balanced diet.

To help set the record straight, weight-loss experts at Voy have debunked some of the most common diet myths that could be holding you back from achieving optimal health.

Carbs are the enemy

Low-carb diets like keto have gained popularity, but not all carbohydrates are bad.

Complex carbohydrates found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are essential for energy, brain function, and gut health. Cutting out these nutrient-rich foods can lead to fatigue, poor concentration, and digestive issues.

Skipping meals helps with weight loss

Many people believe skipping meals can speed up weight loss, but this often backfires. Skipping meals can lead to overeating later, disrupt your metabolism, and cause nutritional deficiencies.

Eating balanced meals at regular intervals supports long-term weight management and sustained energy levels.

Fats should be avoided

The idea that fats should be eliminated from your diet is outdated. Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and oily fish, are vital for heart health, brain function, and hormone regulation.

Avoiding fats altogether can lead to imbalances in essential nutrients.

Detox diets are necessary to eliminate toxins

Despite what many social media influencers claim, detox diets lack scientific backing and can deprive the body of essential nutrients.

The liver and kidneys naturally detoxify the body, rendering restrictive detox programmes unnecessary and potentially harmful.

Going gluten-free is always healthier

Gluten-free diets are essential for people with gluten intolerances or coeliac disease; however, for those without this condition, eliminating gluten can result in nutrient imbalances and reduced fibre intake.

Gluten-containing whole grains, such as wholemeal bread and oats, provide important vitamins and minerals that support overall health.

Dr Earim Chaudry, Chief Medical Officer from Voy added: “These myths can prevent people from making truly healthy choices, leading to poor nutritional habits and long-term health issues. The key is balance: your body thrives on a mix of nutrients, including carbohydrates and healthy fats, to function at its best.

"Instead of following diet trends, focus on eating whole, minimally processed foods and listening to your body's needs. Sustainable health is about creating habits that work for your lifestyle, not quick fixes."