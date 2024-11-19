Five million people in the UK balance work and care responsibilities

Kim and Brian

Ahead of Carers Rights Day on November 21, Carers First are addressing the rights of Carers in the workplace to support this year’s theme of ‘recognising your rights’.

According to national charity, Carers UK, an estimated one in seven employees face the dual responsibility of balancing employment with the demands of caring for a loved one, often taking a toll on the carer's health and finances.

In 2023, the Employment Team at Carers First supported Kim, a working carer in Lincolnshire, who was struggling to juggle caring with work.

Carers First began by giving Kim one-on-one support which then developed into working with her employer, HMP Lincoln, to change the Carers Policy for the Ministry of Justice on a national level. They are now one of the biggest advocates for carers in the workplace.

Kim said: “I can’t thank Carers First, my managers and colleagues enough for helping me through all of this, the support has been overwhelming. Knowing I have this support is helping me through this difficult situation I am in. I also know that by doing the right things now, it is helping me to move forward.”

With support from Carers First, Kim recognised the need to care for herself. Following the bereavement of her husband, who she cared for, Kim wanted to improve how carers are recognised and supported in her workforce. She is now a Carer Champion at work helping other carers, and driving positive change for carers employed within the prison service.

Tracey Varela, past HR Business Partner at the Ministry of Justice, said: “Whilst carrying out a piece of work with the National Prison Officers Union around supporting carers in the workplace, I was made aware of some work being undertaken to support a member of staff from Carers First. “

“Very soon I was introduced to Sheena Goodey who was the lead for the Lincolnshire area and, after an initial meeting to talk through our objectives, found that they were very much aligned with one another. From there on we received a fantastic level of support from Carers First helping us to identify areas where we can improve communications, awareness, and support.”

Sheena Goodey, a member of the Employment Team at Carers First, said: “Carers bring a unique transferable skill set to the workplace and often many years’ experience of hard work too.

“At Carers First we work with employers to support their working carers so that they can really make the most of carer’s incredible attributes and embrace everything that working carers have to offer, and our corporate partners tell us that they’re reaping the benefits from doing so.

“Employers who are prepared to offer flexible working arrangements and support are enabling their working carers to thrive without compromising their career prospects and financial stability.”

More than 2 million people give up work a year to care, and 90% of those are over 30. Across the UK, 600 resignations a year are being handed to employers by working carers, according to Carers UK. Oliver Tasker, Head of Employment Law and Partner at Wilkin Chapman Solicitors in Lincolnshire, said: “From 6 April 2024, all carers have the legal right to take up to a week of unpaid leave each year to provide or arrange care for any dependant with long-term needs. Employers only have limited rights to postpone such a request, and it cannot be refused.”

If you are an employer and would like to work with Carers First to support your working carers, email [email protected] to get booked onto our next Carer Awareness for Employers workshop to get started.

Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.