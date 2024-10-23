Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A five-year-old lost his left eye after a routine test led to a tumour the size of a golf ball.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riley Thompson was diagnosed with an optic nerve glioma after a routine preschool eye test revealed a golf-ball sized cancerous tumour pressing against his eye. The diagnosis came in February, with an emergency surgery taking place in May to remove the tumour.

Now tumour-free and on the road to recovery, his mother, Nicole, shared how the discovery unfolded. She said: "I noticed a regular squint which led to Riley’s eyes getting checked out by an optometrist at preschool, then by a series of doctors at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although I’m a nurse, I had no idea he was blind in his right eye, let alone that it was due to something more dangerous."

Nicole continued: "I see him every day, so I didn’t notice any real change and he never said anything or complained about his sight. My heart stopped when I saw a golf ball-sized lump just behind Riley’s eyeball – instantly I knew it must be a tumour."

Riley Thompson was diagnosed with an optic nerve glioma after a routine preschool eye test revealed a golf-ball sized cancerous tumour pressing against his eye. | SWNS

Riley faced several complications following the surgery, including a spinal fluid leak from the empty eye socket. Despite these setbacks, he has shown remarkable resilience. He began primary school in September and has been enjoying activities such as playing Lego, practising taekwondo, and spending time with his three-year-old sister, Isla.

Nicole said: "She’s always checking on Riley to make sure he’s OK. It’s been tough for her to understand what’s happening, but she’s been so thoughtful and caring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Thompson family is now determined to raise awareness and funds for brain tumour research. They will be running, walking, cycling, and jogging a total of 99 miles in November to support Brain Tumour Research, having already raised over £1,000.

Riley Thompson (far left), dad Sam (second left), mum Nicole (second right), sister Isla (far right). | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

Nicole said: “Riley could have lost much more than an eye to this tumour like so many other children have, so it’s important we do our part to raise funds and awareness of the incredible work that Brain Tumour Research does. We’re committed to walking the 99 Miles in November challenge as a family—to help reach the ultimate goal of finding a life-saving cure for all brain tumours."

Ashley Williams, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research said: "Riley’s story is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact brain tumours can have, not just on the individual but on their entire family. Despite the challenges, Riley’s bravery and his family’s resilience show the strength it takes to face this cruel disease. But the fact remains, stories like Riley’s are all too common. That’s why we desperately need more investment in researching brain tumours."

To support Riley’s 99 Miles in November challenge, visit JustGiving.