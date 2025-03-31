FND three words that changed my life
FND stands for Functional Neurological Disorder. Those three words changed my life forever when I was younger.
FND took my voice and body from me, it took all of my abilities away from me. Due to my illness I was housebound for many years. FND doesn’t show up on a scan there’s no magic medicine to make it all go away, so you’ve just got to hope your symptoms might improve one day.
In my case my FND was very severe, I was very poorly. I wasn’t able to return to school so was home tutored by Simply Sensory. Julie, Helen and Michelle were more than home tutors we did day trips, fun activities, baking, cooking, food tasting sessions, sensory activities, rehabilitation sessions and lots more.
FND is a misunderstood condition and needs more awareness and understanding. In the past sometimes my FND symptoms haven’t always been understood or believed. To tell my story in my own words is something I never thought I’d be able to do when I couldn’t talk.
Nine years on from FND, I’m now more determined than ever to not let my FND hold me back from doing anything.