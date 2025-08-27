Focus on back to school: Include a free eye test on your to-do list

Optegra consultant surgeon Aamir Ismailjee

The summer holidays are drawing to a close and September sees pupils heading back to the classroom. Alongside buying new uniform and stationery, eye health experts advise adding a free child’s eye test on the to-do list as clear vision is crucial to a child’s learning and development.

Research from Optegra Eye Health Care shows one in five adults do not realise children even need regular eye tests, yet 96 per cent of UK optometrists say correcting vision in children can have a positive impact on learning and development [1]. In addition, many parents and carers don’t know when and where to get their children’s eyes tested.

“At the end of the summer holidays, it is so easy to focus on school uniform, smart haircuts, PE kits and pencil cases, and easy to forget a really important test – your child’s eyesight,” said Optegra consultant ophthalmic surgeon, Mr. Aamir Ismailjee.

“A simple, quick and free eye test can reassure you that your child’s vision is as good as it can be or glasses can be recommended if necessary. If children cannot see clearly, working with a whiteboard or close-up paperwork can prove to be a huge challenge.”

As symptoms of poor vision can be easily missed, Optegra suggests looking out for these top five signs that your child may need their vision checked:

Struggling to read or see close-up words Squinting or screwing up their eyes Sitting too close to the TV Eyes not moving together/one eye turning in Falling behind with schoolwork

Mr. Ismailjee continues: “Access to eye examinations and free glasses for children and young people is provided by the NHS, and don’t worry if your child cannot read yet as there are a range of age-appropriate tools to accurately check their vision and eye health.

“For small optical prescriptions where both eyes see clearly, glasses are not usually necessary or even advised. In these situations, children should be encouraged to spend more time outdoors in the sun, and less time indoors in poor lighting or using screens close up for long periods.

“However, there are some instances where the prescription may be high, or one eye may not see as well as the other. In these situations, it is extremely important that this is diagnosed and treated early in life to prevent permanent poor vision, what is often referred to as a lazy eye.”

The Department of Health recommendation is that a child’s vision is screened between four and five years old. The effect of uncorrected problems with children’s eyesight can be long-lasting, potentially affecting the ability to read, learn, take part in sports, and ultimately their opportunities and wellbeing later in life.

