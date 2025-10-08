Focusing on good eye care could help prevent life-limiting illness

Optometrist assessing patient's eye health during routine sight test

Eye Health UK, is urging people to focus on their eye health for World Sight Day (9 October) after research conducted for the charity reveals 19 million of us are putting our future health at risk by failing to have regular eye tests.

Average life expectancy in the UK is 81 years, however figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reveal healthy life-expectancy is just 62 years. Taking good care of our eyes could prevent ill health and help us live well for longer.

Your eyesight doesn't just affect how you cope with day-to-day tasks like driving, cooking or reading, there’s also a strong link between vision and your mental and physical health – in fact, research from Johns Hopkins University suggests as many as one in five dementia cases are directly linked to eyesight issues.

David Cartwright, chair of Eye Health UK explains: “High-street optometrists play a crucial role in improving health opportunities for all. As well as caring for the nation’s eye health and preventing avoidable sight loss, optometrists can direct people to get the help they need for a wide range of illnesses, including the 400,000 adults in the UK estimated to be living with undiagnosed heart failure and 88,000 people living with undetected brain tumours.”

Testing vision using a Snellen chart.

Yet, four in 10 of us fail to have our eyes checked once every two years, as recommended. Lack of awareness about the role sight tests play in keeping us healthy is doubtless a driver for this low uptake.

When the charity surveyed 2,000 adults across the UK it found just one in ten knew a sight test could detect conditions such as heart disease or Alzheimer’s and worryingly, fewer than half (48%) realised optometrists (opticians) could diagnose age-related macular degeneration – the UK’s leading cause of blindness.

People from low-income households, men, and people from minority ethnic backgrounds were most likely to have skipped a recent eye test.

Fear of cost needn’t be a barrier to having an eye test. Sight tests are free on the NHS for more than 30 million Brits including children, over 60s and those on income-related benefits.

Wearing UKCA / UV 400 marked sunglasses helps protect your eyes from sun damage.

In addition to routine sight tests adopting healthy lifestyle habits can also help keep you and your eyes healthy. This includes protecting your eyes from sun damage whenever UV levels rise to three or more, eating healthily and staying active. Limiting screen time and spending time outdoors are also important, especially for children.

Visit www.visionmatters.org.uk for more on looking after your eyes and why we should all be making regular sight tests part of our healthcare routines.