Foot pain - suffering from plantar fasciitis? Fitness expert reveals an ancient remedy to relieve pain

A runner suffering from foot pain

Are you a regular runner? If so, you’ve probably experienced mild foot pain that briefly lessens when exercising and sneaks up on you afterwards. The most common foot pain issue for runners is plantar fasciitis, with almost one in 10 experiencing it at some point in their lives.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitness expert Jon Booker at international wellbeing provider Westfield Health explains more: “Plantar fasciitis is a common and often debilitating condition that affects thousands of runners yearly. Characterised by a sharp pain in the heel or arch of the foot, it can make even walking feel like a challenge.”

In fact, ‘plantar fasciitis’ is searched more than 1.8 million times a year in the UK alone, with over 22 thousand monthly searches related to treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This pain can begin if you’ve just started exercising on hard surfaces or you overstretch the soles of your feet. The condition can also appear if you wear shoes with poor cushioning or support. It’s always worth checking with your local running store to see if they provide gait analysis to help you evaluate the right footwear for your running pattern.

But worry no more. Jon Booker has now revealed a little-known trick that can significantly improve your eye-watering foot pain – reflexology. “This centuries-old practice can be a powerful relief for symptoms of plantar fasciitis,” Jon says.

“In basic terms, reflexology is a holistic therapy that applies pressure to specific points on the feet, hands or ears through massage,” explains Jon. “These points link to different body parts, including muscles, organs and joints.”

How does reflexology help runners?

The key to reflexology's effectiveness is its ability to stimulate circulation and release tension. For those with plantar fasciitis, the connective tissue running along the sole (the plantar fascia) is inflamed, causing discomfort. Reflexology targets pressure points on the foot to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reduce inflammation: Gentle stimulation improves blood flow, helping to carry oxygen to the affected area. Alleviate pain: The therapy activates endorphins and calms the nervous system, reducing pain in the affected foot. Improve flexibility: Reflexology relaxes tense muscles and ligaments, reducing strain on the plantar fascia.

However, before booking in at your local reflexologist, Jon stresses to check one thing to save yourself money: “If you have a health cash plan, whether it’s personal or through your job, you should check whether you can be compensated for ‘therapy treatments’.”

If you have a plan, you could save yourself hundreds of pounds a year. Jon also advises, “You should always check the policy to ensure that ‘therapy treatments’ include reflexology. It’s also important that the reflexologist you visit fits the requirements needed to claim on your plan.”

Can you do reflexology at home yourself?

Professional sessions are the most effective treatment. However, you can also try at-home massage techniques to ease discomfort in the meantime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Use your thumbs to apply firm but gentle pressure in circular motions along the heel and arch of your foot. Alternatively, roll your foot over a tennis or massage ball for 5–10 minutes, focusing on tender areas,” says Jon.

This simple massage technique can help you get through the day, but it’s not an alternative to the real thing.

If your foot pain persists and prevents you from your daily routine, it’s always recommended that you visit a GP for a diagnosis and treatment.

Whether training for a marathon or jogging in your local park, your feet are the foundation of every run. By incorporating reflexology into your recovery routine, you can keep your plantar fasciitis in check and get back to doing what you love—pain-free.