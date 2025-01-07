Former hairdresser with MND encourages fundraisers to join #TeamMND as new year begins

Debbie Whitehouse, who is living with MND and her children, Talia, Paris and Jacob.

A former hairdresser from Staffordshire is starting the new year by encouraging fundraisers to show their support for people living with motor neurone disease (MND) and their families.

Debbie Whitehouse, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022 after experiencing symptoms she initially thought were related to the menopause, has bravely shared her story as part of a campaign to encourage people to support the work of the MND Association in 2025. By taking part in, or hosting a fundraising event during the year, supporters can help the Association to reach more people like Debbie who are living with or affected by MND.

She explained: “I went to the GP with weakness in my arms. I had noticed my right arm was weaker while holding the hairdryer at the hairdressers and I went to a concert with my daughter and couldn’t walk down all the steps to get the tube. Then I noticed I was struggling with words and talking more slowly. I joined a menopause group on Facebook and put my symptoms in a post and they all said, ‘Yeah, it’s menopause,’ so I went to the doctor with menopausal symptoms because I was getting hot flushes as well. They did blood tests and told me to take vitamins D and C because I was low.”

After experiencing problems with grip in her right hand and then slipping down the stairs, Debbie went to A&E.

She said: “They told me they would be keeping me in. I was baffled thinking, ‘Why are they keeping me in for menopause and dizziness?’. The next morning, a neurologist came to see me and told me it looked like I had MS.

“I was shocked and confused and went away to do some research. I googled my symptoms and one of the top results was MND, so I joined the MND Association’s forum and read other people’s stories. I remember going to my friends and saying, ‘I think I’ve got MND.’”

Shortly after being diagnosed, Debbie and her family turned to the Association for help, using its services to help her bank her voice and help with the purchase of a rise and recline chair and stairlift.

She said: “The MND Association has been there for all of us. From providing me with a stairlift so my son doesn't have to struggle getting me up the stairs, to supporting me to bank my voice. Their holistic support is only possible thanks fundraisers.

“The money raised really does make a difference, not just for people diagnosed with MND, but for everyone they love too.”

Throughout January, supporters are being encouraged to join #TeamMND by taking part in one of six events which include everything from runs to organising your own quiz.

The Association’s Julia Beales said: “Every day in the UK six people hear the words, ‘You have MND’ - devastating news which ripples through to so many others – family, friends, colleagues and entire communities.

“Thanks to our extraordinary fundraisers we are able to improve the support we offer to people living with MND, just like Debbie, while also investing in innovative, ground-breaking research which is taking us ever closer to new treatments and the promise of a cure.

“By joining #TeamMND you will help to support our mission giving hope to so many people affected by this devastating disease.”

To learn more about how you can get involved this January visit www.mndassociation.org/teammnd