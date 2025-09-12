Four key warning signs of deadly carbon monoxide revealed by paramedic

Hundreds of registered gas technicians sign petition to stop illegal gas work

A frontline paramedic has warned of the dangers of a silent killer in our homes: carbon monoxide poisoning. It comes during Gas Safety Week (8–14 September), which calls for a crackdown on rogue gas fitters putting homeowners at risk.

The annual campaign, backed by the Gas Safe Register, highlights the dangers of unsafe gas work. Latest figures suggest around 250,000 gas jobs are carried out by unqualified individuals each year - with two-thirds later found to be unsafe.

Marie Graham, NHS paramedic said: “I’ve attended countless emergencies where families have been struck down by carbon monoxide. It’s completely invisible - you can’t see it, smell it or taste it - but it can kill within minutes. Awareness and prevention save lives.”

What to look out for

“One of the clearest red flags is persistent flu-like symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea and fatigue, especially if symptoms seem to improve once a person leaves the house.

“Another common sign is confusion and difficulty concentrating. This is caused by the brain slowly being starved of oxygen by the carbon monoxide.

“In more serious cases, people can experience chest pain or shortness of breath, and this puts those who already have heart or lung conditions particularly at risk.

“Another key warning sign is to be on alert if several people, or even pets, in the same property fall ill at the same time, as illnesses rarely strike households that way.”

Not only has Marie dealt with the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning during her career as a paramedic, but she has also experienced it in her family life, highlighting the importance of safe boiler installations.

She said: “I have personal experience of my uncle being affected by it. Initially, his symptoms were put down to a virus and his memory loss due to old age. It was only after a service of his boiler that the cause was found. He soon bounced back once everything was fixed.

What to do if you’re exposed

She advises those who are worried they might be exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning to:

“Get outside into fresh air immediately and call for medical help.

“If it’s safe to do so, stop using any appliances you suspect - like a boiler or heater - and open windows and doors to ventilate the space.

“But most importantly, prevention is key. Every home should have a carbon monoxide alarm - they’re affordable, simple to fit, and they really do save lives. You should also book an annual service with a Gas Safe registered engineer.”

Heating solutions provider ATAG is leading a campaign urging government imposed restrictions that ban boiler sales to anyone who is not Gas Safe registered. A survey by the company found that nine in ten homeowners back the ban, amid fears that lives are being put at risk by illegal installers.

The survey also revealed worrying gaps in public awareness. One in six homeowners admitted they had never checked whether their engineer was Gas Safe registered, while a third said they would be more likely to verify credentials if the process were simpler.