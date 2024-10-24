Free health tests as NHS braces for hardest winter yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the NHS preparing for what experts are predicting could be the worst winter on record, amid soaring cases of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, leading self-test provider Newfoundland is stepping in to help alleviate pressure on the health service.

Starting October 23rd, the company will distribute half a million free at-home health MOT kits across the UK, giving individuals a chance to manage their own health amidst rising GP and hospital waiting lists.

As reported by the British Medical Association (BMA), the approaching winter poses a significant challenge for the already strained NHS, with appointments increasingly hard to come by. In a concerted effort to empower citizens, Newfoundland’s free health test bundles will allow individuals to screen for a variety of health conditions from the comfort of their homes. Each bundle is valued at £67 and remarkably includes seven essential tests covering Bowel Health, Thyroid, Vitamin D, Kidney Health, Iron Deficiency, Menopause, and Male Fertility.

Michael Hodnett, Co-founder of Newfoundland, emphasized the importance of this initiative. "As reports claim the NHS is set to see the worst winter on record, we want to do our part in helping the nation take control of their health. With nearly half a million free health tests available through convenient pop-up locations and an exclusive online bundle, there has never been a better time for the nation to take their health into their own hands."

Health MOT kit

To access a free health MOT kit, residents can visit Newfoundland's website. Starting October 23rd, test kits will also be distributed at major London train stations, including Liverpool Street, Kings Cross St. Pancras, and Victoria, among others. These efforts aim to assist busy commuters and shoppers in prioritizing their health as colder months approach.

Dr. Hilary Jones, renowned health expert, noted, "Self-testing is a key part of supporting our beloved NHS. It empowers us to take our health into our own hands and enables informed decisions about when to seek further medical help. By testing for various health issues, we can help reduce the burden on essential services."

The giveaway will run until November 6th, with Ealing Broadway Centre serving as a residency location for kit pickups. Each individual in Great Britain is permitted to claim one testing bundle; a nominal P&P fee of £6.99 will apply.

As the UK braces itself for the 'triple-demic' of flu, COVID, and RSV, Newfoundland aims to facilitate broader health awareness while easing some of the emerging pressures on the NHS. For more information on the health MOT kits and their availability, visit Newfoundland's shop.