The government will also review banning retailers from selling “nicotine-free” vapes to under-18s

A loophole allowing retailers free vape samples to children is set to be closed under government plans to cut use among young people.

Ministers have pledged to crackdown on vape marketing to prevent the “unacceptable” targeting of children and teenagers.

There will also be a review into banning retailers from selling “nicotine free” vapes to under 18s, plus a review of the rules on issuing fines to shops that illegally sell vapes to children.

The government said such a change could make it easier for local trading standards officials to issue on-the-spot fines and fixed penalty notices. Ministers cited NHS figures from 2021 that showed that 9% of 11 to 15 year olds used e-cigarettes - up from 6% in 2018.

It comes just days after the Prime Minister used an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to express concern about his own daughters potentially being targeted by vape marketing.

Rishi Sunak said he was “deeply concerned” about an increase in vaping among children and was “shocked by reports of illicit vapes containing lead getting into the hands of schoolchildren”.

He said: “Our new illicit vape enforcement squad – backed by £3 million – is on the case but clearly there is more to do. That is why I am taking further action today to clamp down on rogue firms who unlawfully target our children with these products. The marketing and the illegal sales of vapes to children is completely unacceptable and I will do everything in my power to end this practice for good.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty called the decision to close the loophole a “very welcome step” as it is “important that non-smokers are not encouraged to start vaping”.

He added: “There has been a particularly worrying rise in the number of children using vapes, with companies clearly marketing these products at children using colours, flavours and cheap disposable options.

“Closing the loophole that allows companies to give out free samples of vaping products to under-18s is a very welcome step in tackling some of the harms caused by the vaping industry. We should continue to encourage smokers to swap to vaping as the lesser risk, whilst preventing the marketing and sale of vapes to children.”

The crackdown will also see the health risks of vaping included in Relationships, Sex and Health Education lessons, as part of the ongoing government review of the curriculum, while dedicated police school liaison officers will work to keep illegal vapes out of schools. It follows the creation of the “illicit vapes enforcement squad” earlier this year.

But the move has been criticised by Labour as a “baby step”, with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting saying action needs to be taken now “to stop a new generation of kids getting hooked on nicotine”.

He said: “The Conservatives voted down Labour’s plan to ban the marketing of vapes to children. This new announcement is a baby step when we need urgent action now. The next Labour government will come down like a tonne of bricks on those pushing vapes to kids.”

Meanwhile, Deborah Arnott, chief executive of the charity Action on Smoking and Health, said the proposals were welcome but were “not the tough action that’s needed”, adding that it needs to be followed by “more detailed action”.

But other industry figures welcomed the proposals. Gillian Golden, chief executive of the Independent British Vape Trade Association, said: “The loophole allowing free samples to be distributed regardless of consumer age is a gap that no self-respecting business should ever have considered exploiting.”

Joe Murillo, chief regulatory officer of Juul Labs, added: “Vapes have a role to play in helping adult smokers transition away from cigarettes, but more needs to be done to combat underage use of these products.