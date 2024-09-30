Freshers Flu: Experts give tips on symptoms, avoiding and recovering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Google searches for “Freshers Flu” have skyrocketed by 600% in the past month, with seasonal interest peaking from August to October as students prepare for their first weeks at university.

With over 2.8 million students set to start university, excitement is in the air. Whether it's the thrill of moving to a new city, making new friends, or discovering independence - the first few weeks of uni are a major milestone for every new student. But, there's one thing no one is looking forward to: the uninvited party crasher, Freshers Flu.

But don’t worry - EveryStudent has teamed up with Maria Knobel, Medical Director of Medical Cert UK and Patrick McClure, Health Expert and CEO of WINIT Clinic, to provide you with essential tips for staying healthy during those early days at uni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As the start of term approaches, we know many students are feeling a mix of excitement and nerves about beginning their new chapter at university,” says Tom Fooks-Bale, Senior Marketing & Sales Manager at EveryStudent. “Every year, we see students tackling Freshers' Flu during those first few weeks, so this year we’ve teamed up with medical experts to spill the tea on what to do if the illness hits."

Freshers Flu

What Exactly Is Freshers Flu?“Freshers Flu is something we see quite often among students starting university, and while it’s not an official medical term, it’s very real for those going through it,” says Knobel. “Essentially, it’s a collection of symptoms that resemble a mild cold or flu - things like sore throat, cough, runny nose, fatigue, and sometimes even a slight fever. What makes it so common in new students is the combination of stress, changes in routine, and being in close quarters with large groups of people."

When Will It Strike?“Freshers Flu is most prevalent during the first few weeks of term when students are adjusting to university life,” shares McClure. "This is a vulnerable time as students are exposed to different stressors - sleep deprivation, poor diet, changes in routine, and an influx of new germs," he explains. The symptoms typically last about a week to ten days, though fatigue may linger for longer.

Six Symptoms to Watch Out For

The most common symptoms of Freshers Flu resemble a cold or mild flu:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sore throat Cough Runny or stuffy nose Headache Fatigue Mild fever

“Unlike actual flu, which may be more serious with high fever and pains in the body, Freshers Flu is usually much milder, yet still annoyingly bothersome among those who endure it.” says McClure.

Is Freshers Flu contagious?“Freshers' Flu is quite contagious, as it’s typically caused by the same viruses responsible for the common cold or mild flu, " shares Knobel. “When students first arrive at university, they’re exposed to new environments and people from all over, which introduces them to unfamiliar germs. It’s easy for viruses to spread in this setting, especially in shared spaces like dorms, lecture halls, or during social events, where close contact is common. So, it’s not surprising that Freshers' Flu spreads quickly in those first few weeks of term.”

How to Kick Freshers Flu to the Curb

If Fresher’s Flu catches up with you, don’t panic - there are plenty of ways to bounce back fast:

Rest up: Sleep is your best friend when you're feeling run down.

Stay hydrated: Water, herbal teas, and soups are great for easing symptoms.

Over the counter medication: Medications like paracetamol and ibuprofen can help with symptoms such as headaches, fever, and sore throats.

Fuel up with good food: A diet packed with fruits and vegetables, rich in vitamins and antioxidants, can give your immune system a helpful boost

Should you seek medical attention?McClure advises seeking medical help if symptoms worsen or persist for more than a week. “If a student experiences severe symptoms like a high fever, chest pains, or shortness of breath, or if they have a pre-existing health condition, they should seek medical advice,” he notes. University health centres can provide guidance on whether further treatment is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, Fresher’s Flu is typically short-lived and rarely results in long-term health issues," McClure adds. "While it can be an annoyance, most students recover quickly. The key is taking care of yourself, especially during this exciting yet challenging time at the start of university life."