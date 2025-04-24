From gym to sleep: New electrolytes range powers you through the day

fourfive's new Hydro Plus electrolyte powder range

Founded by two ex-international rugby players Dom Day and George Kruis, fourfive is launching the ultimate Informed Sport-tested solution to providing optimum levels of electrolytes and hydration throughout the day this spring.

The brand new Hydro Plus electrolyte powders feature active natural compounds such as Lion’s Mane, Aquamin® Magnesium and BCAAs* to deliver effective daily hydration and all the vitamins your body needs for everything from exercising to sleeping.

The products contain five key electrolytes; Calcium, Potassium, Chloride, Magnesium and Sodium, helping your body absorb water and maintain the proper balance of fluids. This is important for preventing dehydration, especially during and post exercise, long-haul travel, after a big night out or in hot environments.

Hydro Everyday Recovery

This powder combines the electrolytes with a potent Vitamin B complex and natural active compounds to provide the ultimate recovery supplement. Whether you’ve had a big day or a big night, this replenishing formulation leaves you feeling fresh in no time.

It also includes Vitamin B to support energy levels, Vitamin C which works to strengthen immune system support and L-Glutamine - an important amino acid which is produced naturally in the body, providing fuel for immune and intestinal cells. During times of stress your body may not produce optimal amounts, making a supplement ideal to support your immune health and recovery.

Possibly the most famous mushroom of all time, it also includes Cordyceps Sinensis. Cited for a wide range of benefits, fourfive included these natural wonders due to their ability to reduce the build-up of lactic acid in the muscles, helping to improve exercise recovery and reduce muscle soreness.

Other key ingredients are Tart Cherry Extract, which is thought to help to reduce muscle soreness whilst also providing amino acids helping with sleep, Coconut Water Powder, a natural and delicious source of electrolytes and Ginger Root - a great source of anti-oxidants that can help with feelings of nausea.

The Hydro Everyday Recovery powder is available in forest fruits flavour and comes in a 5.5g sachet in packs of single, 7-pack and 30-pack from £1.50.

Hydro Immune Support

Along with the five key electrolytes and other natural components mentioned above, Hydro Immune Support contains 100% of your daily recommended dose of Vitamin D3, which your body struggles to make during the winter months. It also contains Vitamin C to help support your immune system during and after intense periods of exercise, as well as your body’s secret immunity weapon, Zinc.

fourfive has also added 250mg Wellmune® to help support the gut brain axis. A yeast beta glucans that is derived from baker’s yeast, it is clinically proven to help with immune system support, promoting energy levels and mental clarity.

Last but not least, Hydro Immune Support also features Chaga Mushroom for nature’s most potent boost. Packed with anti-oxidants, Chaga has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and is widely thought to support the immune system.

The Hydro Immune Support powder is available in award-winning orange & mango flavour and comes in a 5.5g sachet in packs of single, 7-pack and 30-packs from £1.50.

Hydro Energy and Focus

fourfive’s Energy and Focus hydration powder combines the five key electrolytes with a potent

Vitamin B complex (containing no less than eight B vitamins) and natural active compounds to provide the ultimate brain and body boost.

An amino acid, L-Citrulline Malate can help support the production of other compounds in the body which can increase blood flow. fourfive included this because it helps your tissues receive more oxygen and nutrients, essential for recovery and energy.

It also contains 76mg of natural caffeine - roughly the same as a cup of instant coffee. To balance this out, it also contains an amino acid called L-theanine. Often found in tea and well known for promoting relaxation, this can promote focus and attention levels, balancing out the less positive effects of caffeine.

Another hero ingredient is Lion’s Mane Mushrooms, which is thought to provide a whole host of benefits for the brain and body. Containing compounds which are thought to stimulate the growth of brain cells, recent studies have shown it has the ability to reduce stress and increase the speed and accuracy of mental performance.

Finally, it features the herbal hero Korean Ginseng. Studies have shown that this is great at improving blood circulation - good news for memory and focus.

The Hydro Energy and Focus powder is available in award-winning red berry flavour and comes in a 5.5g sachet in packs of single, 7-pack and 30-packs from £1.50.

Hydro Everyday Recovery, Hydro Immune Support and Hydro Energy and Focus are available in single packs with an RRP of £1.50, a seven pack for £10 and a 30 pack for £33. They are available from Holland & Barrett or via the fourfive website.