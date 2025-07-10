George’s Rockstars Charity ‘Incredibly Grateful’ for Morrisons Foundation Donation

George's Rockstars provides music therapy for children in hospitals

George's Rockstars, a charity that provides music therapy for children in hospitals, were thrilled to receive a donation of £3,450 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled George’s Rockstars to buy two new music therapy trolleys and instruments, helping to expand their services to hospitals in Dorchester and Poole.

Amy O’Shaughnessy, Founder, George’s Rockstars said: "We’re incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for their generous support, which will fund two new trolleys of instruments and iPads to help us launch music therapy at two hospitals in Dorset.

“This funding will make a real difference to seriously ill children, giving them a vital outlet for expression, comfort and emotional support during some of the most challenging times of their lives”

George’s Rockstars was set up in memory of 6 year old George. George was diagnosed with leukaemia at just 22 months old in November 2014, aged just 22 months old. The highlight of George’s week was his music therapy sessions which he received during intensive treatment at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

Music therapy isn’t widely available in NHS hospitals so George’s family set up the charity to bring music therapy to children in hospital, many of whom have serious, life limiting illnesses and disabilities and like George, spend too much of their childhood in hospital.

Based primarily in Hampshire, but with aims to expand to hospitals nationally, George’s Rockstars have found that music therapy is an amazing way to help both children and their families. For more information please visit: https://georgesrockstars.com/