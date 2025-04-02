German better-for-you nutrition giant with one-million strong customer base More Nutrition launches in the UK

More Nutrition's range of low sugar and high protein healthier alternatives

More Nutrition’s UK launch comes amidst growing demand for low sugar, high protein alternatives, where they are bringing to market an extensive range of best in-class products including protein bars, powders and iced coffees, on-the-go low sugar syrups, a high-quality collagen powder, and broader innovative nutrition and wellness products.

More Nutrition, Germany’s leading better-for-you nutrition and wellbeing brand whose range of products are expertly designed to help consumers make healthier choices to feel and look their best, with no compromise on enjoyment or taste, has announced its launch into the UK.

Founded in 2017, and part of parent company The Quality Group, More Nutrition’s entry into the UK market follows that of its sister sports nutrition brand ESN earlier this year, amidst skyrocketing sales up by 50% for The Quality Group, from €451m in 2022 to €683m in 2023 (April 1st 2023 - March 31st 2024).

In fact, More Nutrition has helped over one million customers improve their health and wellbeing to date in its native Germany, with a cumulative total of 14,000kg of sugar reduced from the diets of customers through their healthier, low sugar alternative products. Having built a strong community and network of influencers in Germany, who have utilised More Nutrition’s products for years to feel better and eat healthier in the simplest way possible, the brand is now aiming to replicate this success within the UK, through its suite of nutritionally balanced, high-quality products where More Nutrition also prides itself on never compromising on taste.

Putting taste, health, and function all on the menu, its range of scientifically backed products includes low sugar and high protein options designed to support optimum weight management, and to enhance overall nutrition, beauty and wellness, with standout products including protein bars, powders and iced coffees, on-the go low sugar syrups, a high-quality collagen powder and more.

In line with their UK growth ambitions, More Nutrition have opened their first UK office in Soho, London, and warehouse in Heathrow, London, as they look to provide the best customer experience nationwide, through optimised logistics and a seamless shopping experience for customers.

The brand maintains the highest quality standards with its own state-of-the-art production facility in Germany, utilising best in-class ingredients to carefully formulate products that prioritise real impact whatever your goal, tried and tested by More Nutrition’s in-house nutritionists and food technologists.

As More Nutrition enters the UK market, the brand is committed to continued innovation to best serve its community across existing and new product categories, targeting an audience of health-conscious individuals who are seeking products to aid their holistic wellbeing and everyday fitness.

Nicolas Lother, Chief Product Officer at More Nutrition, explains: “The production and innovation behind our products at More Nutrition is driven by consumer needs and market research, ensuring that taste, function, and high quality always come first. We are excited to introduce UK customers to our scientifically backed products that will enable them to feel and look their best in line with their health and wellbeing goals.”

Founded in 2021, More Nutrition’s parent company The Quality Group has since 2022, been backed by CVC Capital Partners, one of the world's leading private equity investors. Its unique direct-to-consumer and social commerce business model - spearheaded by an experienced management team and a 1,200 employee strong international team - has helped the company achieve significant growth and development with strong profitability.

Now pushing growth in the UK, Patrycja Nowakowska, General Manager of More Nutrition, who joined The Quality Group in August 2024 and is the former Global General Manager of Lipton, expressed her excitement to be launching More Nutrition in the UK: “We are thrilled to be expanding to the UK, accelerating More Nutrition’s brand growth by meeting an ever-growing demand for low sugar, high protein products that never compromise on taste and fit seamlessly and conveniently into your lifestyle.”