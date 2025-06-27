Get ready for summer: simple tips to feel healthier and more confident on holiday from a nutritionist

Nutritionist Ailsa Hichens

Summer is here, and whether you’re off to sunnier shores or braving the British seaside, the thought of showing more skin can spark panic about weight. If you’re over 40, shifting pounds feels harder thanks to hormone changes and muscle loss. But forget extreme diets. Sustainable weight loss in midlife is about balancing hormones, eating well, managing stress and getting proper rest.

Summer is here, and whether you’re jetting off somewhere sunny or just braving the British seaside, the thought of baring a little more skin can trigger a wave of panic about weight and body confidence.

If you’re over 40, shifting a few pounds can feel like an uphill struggle. It’s not your imagination. Our bodies - and how efficiently they work - change significantly as the years go on, and this is felt especially keenly for women thanks to hormonal shifts and loss of muscle mass.

The approach needed to lose weight if you’re in this age-range - and certainly for women - is not to simply eat less and move more, however many ill-informed influencers might tell you. Weight loss is about more than just maths, it’s about balancing the right hormones, eating enough food for your body’s requirements, eating when your body needs it, reducing your stress and getting the rest you need.

Here are some tips to get you started

1. Don’t skip breakfast (even if it’s hot out)

A protein-rich breakfast helps stabilise blood sugar, reduce cravings later in the day and keep your energy steady. Think Greek yoghurt with berries and seeds, or scrambled eggs with tomatoes on wholegrain toast. Protein is also important for maintaining muscle mass as you age.

2. Hydrate like it’s your job

When it’s warm, dehydration often masquerades as hunger. Aim for at least 2-3 litres of water daily. If plain water bores you, infuse it with mint, cucumber or frozen berries. Although it may feel like it’s unlikely to help, staying hydrated plays an important aspect in many aspects of weight loss and will also help you stay feeling sharp and energised, too.

3. Balance your plate

Aim for half your plate as colourful veggies and salad, a quarter protein (like fish, chicken, tofu or legumes) and a quarter wholegrains or starchy carbs. This combo supports steady energy and keeps you fuller for longer. This isn’t just about getting your five a day, fibre keeps you full but it also keeps you regular (and this is important when you want to lose weight and from a health perspecive too - one of the main downfalls of the new weight loss injections), helps balance your hormones, support your gut health and reduce inflammation. All of these impact on your body’s ability to lose weight.

4. Watch out for added sugar

Ice creams and cocktails are summer staples, but too much sugar can spike your blood glucose and leave you feeling sluggish. That’s not to say they’re off the menu. Restriction increases food noise. Instead, enjoy them mindfully - savour a small portion rather than going all-in every day. When you eat to balance your blood sugar (protein, veggies and healthy fats), your body will crave fewer sweet treats.

5. Keep moving - gently

You don’t have to spend hours in the gym and when the sun is playing full-out, it probably won’t appeal anyway. A daily walk, swim or yoga session can help boost your mood, digestion and circulation. If you’re on holiday, try exploring on foot rather than relying on taxis.

6. Prioritise sleep

Late nights and hot weather can play havoc with sleep. Keep your room cool, wear an eye mask to keep your room dark if you don’t have blackout curtains, avoid screens before bed, and try magnesium-rich foods (like leafy greens and nuts) to help you relax. If you know your sleep is poor and your phone boundaries likewise, make this an actual priority. Work out when you want to be in bed and set an alarm for bedtime, just as you would to get up in the morning.

7. Ditch perfectionism

Healthy eating isn’t all-or-nothing. If you have a day where chips and rosé are the main food groups, don’t panic. Just refocus on your next meal. Consistency beats perfection every time. It’s common for people to feel they’ve blown it if they eat something (or more than) they planned. More on. The worst thing you can do is to wait until the next day to ‘get back on track’.

8. Remember: your worth isn’t measured by a bikini size

Summer is for making memories, not obsessing over every lump and bump. Nourish yourself, move your body in ways you enjoy, and don’t forget to have fun. That isn’t an excuse to eat everything you want, but it is about balance. Losing the weight you want is a long game in midlife and, with the right strategy, it is possible.

About the author

Ailsa Hichens is a Registered Nutritional Therapist and menopause nutritionist specialising in midlife metabolism. She is the author of Everything They Told You About Menopause Weight Loss Is Wrong, published in May and available now on Amazon and other retailers.

