Glaucoma UK urges people to prioritise their eye health to prevent avoidable sight loss

National Eye Health Week 2025

This year, for National Eye Health Week, Glaucoma UK – the UK’s only charity solely dedicated to raising awareness of and supporting people living with glaucoma – is encouraging people to turn over a new leaf. “We want everyone to take the time this Autumn to look after their eye health,” said Joanne Creighton, CEO at Glaucoma UK. “We know it is a busy time of year, with the return to school and end of the holiday season, but healthy habits lead to healthy eyes”.

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the UK; it can affect anyone, at any time, and it is often symptomless.

If left undetected and untreated, glaucoma can cause irreversible sight loss. With 50% of people with glaucoma not even realising they have it, regular eye tests are the simple sight-saving solution.

Some people are more at risk, such as those in the African Caribbean community. To better understand your individual risk of developing glaucoma, Glaucoma UK have created a quick interactive quiz.

After taking the quiz, you will be able to assess your likelihood of developing the disease, and access advice and guidance to help manage your eye health.

Take the online quiz at glaucoma.uk/risk

Following an eye test, should you discover you have glaucoma, Glaucoma UK provides support throughout the patient journey through:

A dedicated helpline – providing support for people living with glaucoma and their friends and families

– providing support for people living with glaucoma and their friends and families Free resources – including a comprehensive suite of health information booklets and aids to help people with their eye drops

– including a comprehensive suite of health information booklets and aids to help people with their eye drops Community support – through our digital glaucoma support groups, a buddying scheme for those facing glaucoma surgery and the chance to become a member of our supportive glaucoma community.

For more information visit glaucoma.uk/risk or contact [email protected]