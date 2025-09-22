Glaucoma UK urges people to prioritise their eye health to prevent avoidable sight loss
Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness in the UK; it can affect anyone, at any time, and it is often symptomless.
If left undetected and untreated, glaucoma can cause irreversible sight loss. With 50% of people with glaucoma not even realising they have it, regular eye tests are the simple sight-saving solution.
Some people are more at risk, such as those in the African Caribbean community. To better understand your individual risk of developing glaucoma, Glaucoma UK have created a quick interactive quiz.
After taking the quiz, you will be able to assess your likelihood of developing the disease, and access advice and guidance to help manage your eye health.
Take the online quiz at glaucoma.uk/risk
Following an eye test, should you discover you have glaucoma, Glaucoma UK provides support throughout the patient journey through:
- A dedicated helpline – providing support for people living with glaucoma and their friends and families
- Free resources – including a comprehensive suite of health information booklets and aids to help people with their eye drops
- Community support – through our digital glaucoma support groups, a buddying scheme for those facing glaucoma surgery and the chance to become a member of our supportive glaucoma community.
For more information visit glaucoma.uk/risk or contact [email protected]