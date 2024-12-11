Government should tackle loneliness or risks national health epidemic, warn psychologists

Elderly woman

We must help those around us who suffer from loneliness, or it could become the next national health epidemic, according to the British Psychological Society.

Ahead of the festive period, the BPS is calling on the government for urgent intervention to ensure those most in need get the support they require. This includes updating the loneliness strategy and for there to be a dedicated Loneliness Minister.

Urging the government to treat loneliness as a priority, President of the British Psychological Society Dr Roman Raczka said: “Chronic loneliness is uncompromising and can affect anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender or background. It comes into greater focus during the festive period, but the bitter reality is that loneliness affects nearly four million people all year round.

“There is a clear link between loneliness and the risk of developing mental and physical health problems. It’s not an exaggeration to say it could well be the next national health epidemic if we don’t begin to tackle it. The fact that millions suffer from loneliness is a source of national shame, and we need intervention from those in power to make it a national priority.

“Positive progress has been made since the loneliness strategy launched in 2018, but this must be updated to reflect how the world has changed since the pandemic. It is also imperative that the subject of loneliness is reinstated as a ministerial portfolio.

“By taking a preventative approach to the issue, we can not only improve the lives of thousands, but also save money. Social prescribing for example can be vital in supporting people and lowering costs through reducing visits to GPs. This can help ease the pressure on our overburdened health system and social care system. The government must commit to tackling loneliness and to support people to connect with others, before it is too late.”

Dr Raczka is also encouraging all of us to check in our friends, family and neighbours this festive period who we fear might be suffering from loneliness.

“We can all make a difference in combating loneliness with a just few small gestures. All of us for example can make a concerted effort to contact friends or family with a phone call, writing a letter or sending a text or email.

“We should also reach out to our neighbours. If you bump into them near home or outside your door, stop for a chat and ask how they are.

“Small acts of kindness can make the world of difference, and we can all play our part this festive season.”