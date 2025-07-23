Governments delivery plan on ME ‘disappointing’ says charity

Dr Charles Shepherd

The governments first national delivery plan on myalgic encephalomyelitis or chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) has been criticized by an ME charity for failing to deliver on several key areas.

Dr Charles Shepherd, medical advisor to the ME Association said: “We’ve all put a lot of time and effort into this but what has actually been achieved particularly in relation to improving the care and management of people with ME and stimulating research is disappointing. I feel it’s really just not good enough.

“A lot of it is what I would call low level initiatives without any costs attached to them.”

Dr Shepherd has a personal as well as professional interest in ME dating back over 40 years after he caught a dose of chicken pox from a patient and began to suffer from ME following this.

“At that point, it was really difficult to get a diagnosis and any advice or management. That had quite a profound effect on how I recovered from quite a nasty viral episode,” says Dr Shepherd.

ME is a complex long-term illness that affects around 400,000 people in the UK, causing extreme fatigue, sleep disturbances and problems with thinking and memory.

In 2022, Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at the time, had a niece who was badly affected by ME. It was then decided that further action was required from the Department of Health.

The government published its delivery plan on ME/chronic fatigue syndrome on 22 July setting out the foundations for improvements in some of the key areas that affect people living with ME/CFS in England, many of whom currently struggle to access the right care or support for their condition.

Ashley Dalton, Minister for Public Health and Prevention said: “Today’s plan will help tackle the stigma and lack of awareness of this condition through improved training for NHS staff.

“Our Plan for Change is transforming how patients experience care, and this plan represents a comprehensive approach to addressing the long-standing gaps in care and support for people with these conditions, with patient access to appropriate care at its heart.”

The ME Association has raised concern about the plans lack of ambition and long-term strategy as it fails to address care and management or stimulate research into the condition.

The new report follows up on NICE guidelines published in 2021. Dr Shepherd was part of the medical group that developed these. However, the 2025 delivery plan does not observe the recommendations in the guidelines.

For example, the guidelines state that there should be a network of multi-disciplinary referral services in hospitals around the country where patients should be referred to within three months.

But according to the ME association, this is not happening because there is a “postcode lottery” in which these services are not available everywhere in England so as a result, the type of care you get is dependent on your local integrated care board.

“Even where they do exist, they’re not providing the level of service we recommend in the NICE guidelines,” says Dr Shepherd.

The ME association acknowledged that there were some positives in the delivery plan including the improvement of education and training for health care professionals and increasing awareness of the support available for people with ME/CFS.

However, there was also an emphasis on the need for increased funding when it comes to research into the condition with almost all of this being funded by the charity sector.

“There’s a terrific public health crisis here that’s not being addressed from a research point of view,” says Dr Shepherd.

A statement from the ME Association read: “The ME Association will continue to monitor the plan closely and remain actively engaged with colleagues in the Government’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and we thank the DHSC team for their commitment and dedication.

“We look forward to working constructively with the Government to push the plan forward as a priority and ensure that these actions support people living with ME/CFS.”