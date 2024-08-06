Groundbreaking treatment could bring long-term relief from Dry Eye Disease

Over-the-counter treatments for Dry Eye Disease cost the NHS over £27 million - now a first-of-its-kind study has demonstrated the potential for a revolutionary treatment to provide effective and long-lasting relief.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One in three people are not satisfied with traditional Dry Eye Disease (DED) treatments, citing limited relief, side effects, and convenience. However, a new study offers hope to millions of people living with DED.

Conducted by Aston University in partnership with NuVision Biotherapies, the study, published in the scientific journal Clinical Ophthalmology, is the first-of-its-kind to demonstrate the significant, long-term effectiveness of dehydrated amniotic membrane in the treatment and management of moderate-to-severe DED.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial involved 70 patients living with moderate-to-severe DED for an average of 12.5 years. Before the study, 81% of participants were unsuccessful in managing their dry eye. Participants were assessed at the time of treatment with amniotic membrane, and then at one, three and six months post-treatment. Results showed that 65% of patients experienced a clinically significant symptom reduction, and 88% improved within one month. The study also noted significant improvement in the nerve health of the cornea and reduced inflammation, concluding that a one-week treatment with amniotic membrane significantly reduces dry eye symptoms.

Dry Eye Disease affects millions of UK adults

Amniotic membrane is the inner foetal-facing layer of the placental sac which protects foetuses from injury and infection during pregnancy. The tissue, which is dehydrated (or dried out) and stored at room temperature, is sourced for use in healthcare by consented donations from women undergoing elective C-Sections. This process maintains the integrity and unique natural function of the tissue whilst making it more accessible to patients and their healthcare professionals.

The tissue is applied to the eye using a specially adapted soft contact lens which uniquely holds the tissue in place, acting as a biological bandage to protect the surface of the eye, promote healing and reduce inflammation. The treatment is non-invasive, requiring no surgery or sutures, and can be completed in four to six minutes in a high street setting.

Over the past decade, data indicates a significant increase in the number of people living with DED, with current research suggesting that up to 50% of the general population could be affected. This increase is attributed to factors including an ageing population, environmental changes, and increased screen time, and underscores DED’s escalating status as a chronic public health concern. Common symptoms include redness, burning, and excessive tear production, while some sufferers can experience light sensitivity and even tearing or damage to the eye’s surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Praveen Thanki, a 73-year-old patient selected to participate in the study, said: “I’ve been living with severe dry eye disease and symptoms including watery eyes, stinging, and discomfort in sunlight, since I was 15, with limited success from other treatments. My first treatment as part of the study was given in May 2023. I’m not a contact lens wearer and I thought I might struggle but the treatment was pain-free and quick to get used to. Since the treatment, my symptoms have almost completely disappeared and my quality of life has drastically improved. I’m over the moon that I took part in the study, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this treatment to anyone struggling with DED.”

The dehydrated amniotic membrane (Omnigen®) and specialised bandage contact lens (OmniLenz®) used to hold the Omnigen® in place during treatment were developed and provided by NuVision Biotherapies. This innovative technique allows surgery-free application, enhancing availability to both clinicians and patients in primary and secondary care. The findings of the study have contributed to filling a critical gap in DED management, potentially reshaping the treatments that are available.

James Wolffsohn, Professor of Optometry at Aston University, who led the research team, said: “Every study contributes in some way to our understanding of the field we work in, but when your research is the first to unveil breakthroughs that could profoundly improve the lives of many patients, the reward is much greater. Our study's findings represent a significant stride forward in ophthalmic advancements. The evolution of this technology previously used as a transplant and relatively inaccessible in community healthcare due to storage limitations, into a straightforward, surgery-free application, marks a pivotal moment. This transformation empowers clinicians with an exciting, easily accessible treatment option for tackling this chronic and debilitating disease.”

Dr Andrew Hopkinson, CSO at NuVision Biotherapies and founder, added: “Studies like this underscore the critical need for innovations in eye care to support patients in the management of what can be a debilitating condition. These results reaffirm my reasons for entering into this research field and establishing NuVision to facilitate the accessibility of innovative treatments, like Omnigen® and OmniLenz®, for clinicians and their patients. I am optimistic that these initial findings will guide more professionals, such as optometrists and ophthalmologists, in recognising the inherent benefits of integrating treatment options, such as dehydrated amniotic membrane, into their daily practice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Keyur Patel, Doctor of Optometry and Clinical Director at Tompkins Knight & Son Optometrists, commented: “The ability to safely apply a product, such as dehydrated amniotic membrane, in a consulting room with a design that allows the patient to retain an element of functional vision, means that this cutting edge clinical technology is increasingly accessible and practical. We will now be able to give secondary and tertiary level eyecare in a primary care setting, which is of huge benefit to our patients.”

To read the full study, please visit https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC11100494/.

To find out more about NuVision, and its range of amniotic-membrane derived treatments, please visit www.nu-vision.co.uk.