Guardian Angel Carers and Newark Food & Well-being Hub announce partnership to champion community together

Great care begins in the heart of the community is a belief strongly held by both organisations.

Home care specialists Guardian Angel Carers will support the community-led well-being initiative in their efforts to reduce food waste, provide food boxes, a hygiene bank, a community garden and coffee mornings.

Andy Smith, Managing Director of Guardian Angel Carers Lincoln and Newark, explains: “Over the next year, we’ll be offering time, energy and practical help to this incredible local cause, whether that’s stocking shelves, running joint events, or simply being a supportive presence. We’re proud to walk alongside the Hub and help further their mission to create a healthier, more connected community for everyone.”

Ginette Hardy of Newark Food & Well-being Hub commented: “Each week, the Hub supports more than 400 people. To date, we’ve helped distribute more than 25,000 meals, all powered by generosity, community, and a belief in the good we can do together. We’re delighted to have the support of Guardian Angel Carers moving forward.”

More than just food parcels.

Led by the Newark & Sherwood Tenant Forum in partnership with Newark & Sherwood District Council, the Hub offers more than just food parcels. It provides dignity, support, and a sense of belonging to hundreds of local families navigating difficult times.

“We researched local charities and organisations,” says Andy Smith, “and we found many wonderful people and organisations enriching lives in our community. However, after speaking with Ginette, the Well-being Hub’s leader, we found that Newark Well-being Hub aligned perfectly with our values and so we felt this would be a really good meeting of minds.”

“Our collaboration reflects a shared vision to support people holistically. That means not just physically, but emotionally, socially and practically,” continues Andy Smith.

“Whether someone visits the Hub for a warm meal, mental health support, or simply a conversation, they are met with the same person-first approach we offer in every home we visit.”

“While we’re proud to deliver person-centred care to people in their own homes,” says Andy Smith, “our vision extends beyond front doors, into the lives, streets, and shared spaces that connect us all. That’s why we’re so pleased to be able to support a local initiative such as this, that brings our values to life in another vital way.”

The aim of the team at the Hub is to lead with compassion, listening first, never judging, and always putting people first. Their work is rooted in partnership with trusted organisations and local leaders such as Guardian Angel Carers, and to offer consistency and care to those who need it most.

“We really admire the Newark Food & Well-being Hub’s spirit of innovation,” says Andy Smith. “They don’t just hand out support. They create spaces where people can connect, regain confidence, and find hope.”

Guardian Angel Carers Lincoln and Newark was established in 2023 by local resident Andy Smith and is on a mission to change the face of home care through compassion, professionalism, reliability and innovation.