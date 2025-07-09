“Gut Health Tourism Is on the Rise, But Does It Work?”

Gut Health Hack

From kimchi-making workshops in Seoul to kombucha retreats in Bali, a growing number of travelers are prioritizing their gut health while on holiday.

This trend dubbed “gut health tourism” is seeing wellness-seekers trade beachside cocktails for probiotic shots and fermented food adventures. Steven Hegarty, Gut Health Expert at Biomel, breaks down what’s hype and what’s helpful.

His commentary explores the science behind gut-friendly travel, whether these trips are truly beneficial, and how consumers can separate trends from evidence-backed habits.

Steven Hegarty, Gut Health Expert and Co-founder of Biomel, says: “Gut health tourism is a fascinating blend of wellness culture and biohacking. While some aspects are backed by science, others are more Instagram than impact.

That said, focusing on your microbiome while traveling isn’t a bad thing. However, it needs a realistic approach.

Here’s what travelers should keep in mind:

Just because something is fermented doesn’t mean it’s probiotic. Look for live cultures and low sugar content. Travel can disrupt your gut. Changes in time zones, sleep, stress, and diet can throw off your microbiome. Supporting it with proven probiotics and fiber-rich foods can help maintain balance.

A kombucha crawl in Tokyo won’t undo months of poor gut habits, but it can be part of a larger, sustainable shift toward microbiome health. Listen to your body. Trendy doesn’t always mean effective. Bloating, discomfort, or fatigue during a ‘gut retreat’ may mean your body’s asking for something else like rest or hydration.”

In short, a vacation can be a great time to reset your gut, as long as you’re tuning into your biology, not just the brochure.”