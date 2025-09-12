Half of parents are getting ill during September as back-to-school bugs surge

It’s bad news for parents, as back-to-school bugs surge this September with many parents and carers reporting a rise in illness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the weeks following the start of term, a third of adults (32%) fall ill post-summer – catching colds (37%), coughs (29%) and flu (16%) from children returning to school. So, Boots is encouraging the nation to turn to its pharmacists for quick and convenient healthcare support and treatment.

Despite feeling under the weather, two in five (39%) people admit to regularly de-prioritising their health during the busy back-to-school season. Feeling a burden to GPs (40%) and the time it takes to book and go to an appointment (49%), came out as the top reasons people may put their health on hold. Although pharmacists can advise on, diagnose and treat a range of common health conditions, nearly half (40%) of UK adults say their GP remains their first port of call when they do seek help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To serve as a reminder of the support available on the high street, a Boots pharmacist is popping up as a ‘lollipop pharmacist’ for the day. Sanjay Nathwani engaged with parents and children at the school gates at a primary school in London to help them cross the road safely, whilst sharing healthcare advice and support, including tips on staying well this autumn and how pharmacists can help when they do feel under the weather.

To help parents battle back-to-school bugs, Boots introduced ‘lollipop pharmacist’ for a day

Pharmacists can support people to treat the symptoms of these conditions and, under the NHS Pharmacy First Service – offering support without an appointment for many common conditions, including mild illnesses such as back-to-school bugs. Pharmacies in England (including Boots) can also offer patients access to advice and prescription treatment for seven common conditions including insect bites, sinusitis, earache in children, impetigo and urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women.

Sanjay Nathwani, a Boots pharmacist, said: “The role of pharmacists like me has expanded massively in recent years – we can now diagnose, advise and provide treatment where appropriate for a wide range of ailments. From contraception services and vital health checks like blood pressure monitoring, we are on hand to help. And with over 80% of the population within 10 minutes of a Boots store, healthcare expertise is more accessible on the high street than ever.”

Aimi Dickinson, Deputy Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots, said: “We want to encourage people to think ‘pharmacist first’ for common health conditions to enable them to get the healthcare support they need as quickly as possible. Access to healthcare on the high street is an important part of the NHS 10-Year Plan and there’s already a huge amount of support available at community pharmacies like Boots.”