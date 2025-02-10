Half of UK contact lens wearers suffer from dry eyes - but optician has a simple solution

Contact lenses

Wearing contact lenses every day might feel like second nature, but experts warn that overwearing them can lead to oxygen deprivation in the cornea. This causes a condition called corneal vascularisation - that can interfere with the tears, a key cause of dry eyes.

The good news is that Claire Hayden, Optician at HAYDENSWAN Eyecare, has a simple solution: give your eyes a break by going lens-free at least one day a week.

“Approximately 10% of UK adults wear contact lenses, but of these 4 million people, a shocking 50% report discomfort and dry eyes.

Overwearing lenses restricts oxygen supply to the cornea, leading to corneal vascularisation. This is a condition where new blood vessels form due to oxygen deprivation, potentially causing long-term damage.

Extended contact lens use also increases the risk of dry eye symptoms, irritation, and corneal damage. Because lenses absorb moisture from tears, they can leave the eyes feeling dry and uncomfortable. Neglecting proper care can lead to infections, irritation, and even vision loss.”

The solution is simple. Claire recommends going lens-free for just one day a week to give your eyes time to recover, stay healthy, and feel refreshed.

She also advises:

Limit continuous use to no more than 12 hours and incorporate at least one lens-free day per week.

Remove lenses at least an hour before bed and wait an hour after waking up before putting them in.

It’s crucial to listen to your body. Don’t ignore discomfort because redness, pain, or sudden intolerance to lenses are all signs your eyes need a break. Ignoring these warnings can lead to serious complications, including permanent vision damage.”

Additional tips for safe contact lens use:

Always wash your hands before handling lenses to prevent bacterial transfer.

Never sleep in contact lenses, as overnight wear increases the risk of eye infections eightfold.

If using reusable lenses, clean them thoroughly every night with a suitable solution to prevent irritation and redness.”

By adopting these simple but effective habits, contact lens users can protect their vision and keep their eyes comfortable and healthy. If experiencing any of the symptoms discussed, it’s recommended to consult a qualified optician.