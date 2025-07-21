Healthcare based play must be prioritised in great interests of all children in the UK

Playing cooperative team games with friends can help to improve your mental health and well-being

The government has pledged to ensure that this current generation of children are the healthiest child generation ever.

Emotional and mental health must be a priority.

Here in the UK children for decades have greatly benefited from health care systems that promote play in paediatric health care. There is awareness that child-friendly and inclusive healthcare reduces children’s stress and improves positive experiences and outcomes for child patients.

Despite extensive research proving the benefits of play in the health care system, play is often undervalued and not adequately nor consistently integrated across healthcare contexts and provisions as over 120 studies highlight.

Playing for a better future

There is a need for a more concerted, better resourced and systemic incorporation of play in healthcare systems across the UK.

The government’s 10-year health plan for the NHS provides a vital opportunity to ensure that play is embedded within an holistic vision and all structures and systems delivering on childhood health.

A report produced by academics at the Centre for Play in Education, Development and Learning (PEDAL) at the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge, makes this argument strongly.

Dr Kelsey Graber, the report’s lead author, said: “Play and child-centred activities have a unique capacity to support the emotional and mental aspects of children’s healthcare experiences, whether in hospital or during a routine treatment at the GP. It won’t directly change the course of an illness, but it can humanise the experience by reducing stress and anxiety and enhancing understanding and comfort. Hospital-based play opens up a far more complete understanding of what it means for a child to be a healthy or well.”

Small world loose parts play helps with emotional well-being

As a champion of play for children in healthcare contexts and provisions, I know from first-hand experience of the benefits of play in these environments and situations .

Children fearful of undergoing treatments including operations are supported through play to overcome their fears, whilst other children, for example, experiencing long-term hospitalisation are supported through play to experience ordinary childhoods, whilst others who have experienced abuse are supported through trauma informed play to heal.

Play for children across all the healthcare systems is vital.