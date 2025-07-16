Healthcare workers at risk as domestic washing machines fail to kill harmful bacteria

Professor Laird is calling for the NHS to revise its laundry guidelines for healthcare workers and consider using on-site industrial machines or commercial laundry services

Healthcare workers who wash their uniforms at home could unknowingly be contributing to the spread of antibiotic-resistant infections, new research has revealed.

Experts from De Montfort University have found that many standard household washing machines do not always reach or maintain the temperatures required to properly disinfect and remove harmful pathogens from clothing, raising serious concerns about infection control across the healthcare system.

Current NHS guidelines state healthcare workers can launder their uniforms at home, provided they wash them at 60°C using detergent. However, only half of the six domestic washing machine models tested met the required standard. Some of the machines did not reach 60°C, or stay hot for long enough. Short and eco-friendly wash cycles, which are commonly used to save time and reduce energy costs, were shown to be particularly poor at removing harmful pathogens.

The team from De Montfort University, led by Professor Katie Laird, Professor of Microbiology and Deputy Director at the Leicester Institute for Pharmaceutical and Health Innovation, also sampled inside 12 machines to identify the types of bacteria present. They discovered biofilms - layers of bacteria that stick to surfaces - in detergent drawers and rubber door seals. Biofilms can survive regular cleaning and potentially re-contaminate laundry during each wash. Harmful bacteria such as Pseudomonas, Acinetobacter, and Mycobacterium were found to be living in the machines, which can cause infections, particularly in people with weakened immune systems.

De Montfort University's Dr Lucy Owen examines textiles

Additionally, researchers tested whether repeated exposure to household laundry detergents could make bacteria stronger and more resistant to antibiotics. They grew common bacteria in detergent over several cycles, and found that some became more tolerant to the detergent and less sensitive to antibiotics. This cross-resistance means that improperly laundered uniforms could play a role in the spread of antibiotic-resistant infections - a growing concern for hospitals and long-term care settings.

Professor Laird is calling for the NHS to revise its laundry guidelines for healthcare workers and consider using on-site industrial machines or commercial laundry services, to improve patient safety, and control the spread of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

She said: “Our research shows that domestic washing machines often fail to disinfect textiles, allowing antibiotic-resistant bacteria to survive. Domestic washing machines are not designed with infection control in mind, and should not be relied upon for effectively laundering uniforms. They’re built for energy efficiency and convenience to suit private households.

“We’re urging healthcare providers and policymakers to reassess this guidance and explore safer alternatives, such as on-site commercial-grade machines or outsourced professional laundry services. These machines are specifically designed to meet healthcare hygiene standards and consistently reach the high temperatures required to safely decontaminate clothing. Whilst washing uniforms at home might seem convenient, it’s imperative that we rethink how we launder our healthcare workers’ uniforms to ensure patient safety, staff wellbeing, and basic infection control across the NHS.”

David Stevens, CEO at Textile Services Association (TSA), added: “For healthcare and care home managers, these findings are a clear call to action. Commercial laundry, such as bed linen and patient linen, is already outsourced at hospitals, yet we’re putting the onus on nurses to properly disinfect their own uniforms. With limited uniforms provided, this not only adds time pressures but also shifts the financial burden of washing at 60°C onto key workers.”

To find out more information, the full research paper can be found here.