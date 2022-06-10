The British Nutrition Foundation is the organiser behind Healthy Eating Week

Healthy Eating Week takes place every year, aiming to encourage people to have a healthier and more sustainable diet.

But what is it and how can you maintain a healthy diet?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Healthy Eating Week?

The charity British Nutrition Foundation is the organiser behind Healthy Eating Week, which this year will celebrate its 10th anniversary of the event.

The event is a chance to get everyone focusing on having a healthier and more sustainable diet.

This year’s message for the event is ‘Eat well for you and the planet’.

Each day of the Week will have a different theme as follows:

Monday: Focus on fibre - for meals and snacks

Tuesday: Get at least 5 A DAY - put plenty on your plate

Wednesday: Vary your protein - be more creative

Thursday: Stay hydrated - fill up from the tap

Friday: Reduce food waste - know your portions

When is Healthy Eating Week 2022?

Healthy Eating Week takes place from Monday 13 to Friday 17 June 2022.

How can I get involved?

Everyone from early years settings and schools, to workplaces and community groups can get involved in the week.

The Foundation will be signposting and creating a variety of free resources to help you run your Week.

To get involved you can simply complete the registration form and you will then receive email updates and links to resources to help you plan your Week.

In 2021, there were over 6,400 registrations for the Week, representing over 1.5 million participants.

How can I start and maintain a healthy diet?

The NHS said the key to a healthy diet is to eat the right amount of calories for how active you are so you balance the energy you consume with the energy you use.

It’s recommended that men have around 2,500 calories a day (10,500 kilojoules). Women should have around 2,000 calories a day (8,400 kilojoules).

If you eat or drink more than your body needs, you’ll put on weight because the energy you do not use is stored as fat, but if you eat and drink too little, you’ll lose weight.

You should also eat a wide range of foods to make sure you’re getting a balanced diet and your body is receiving all the nutrients it needs.

The NHS suggests these eight practical tips which cover the basics of healthy eating and can help you make healthier choices:

1. Base your meals on higher fibre starchy carbohydrates

2. Eat lots of fruit and veg

3. Eat more fish, including a portion of oily fish

4. Cut down on saturated fat and sugar

5. Eat less salt - no more than 6g a day for adults

6. Get active and be a healthy weight

7. Do not get thirsty