Healthy hacks to beat the Blue Monday slump from award-winning nutritionist

As new research reveals that 86% of Brits believe Blue Monday to be the most depressing day of the year, Dr Emma Derbyshire, award-winning nutritionist, explains how a balanced diet can boost energy and help beat the blues.

Falling on the 20th January 2025, Brits cite the shorter and darker days (34%); having less money to spend following the festive season (33%); and the bad weather (30%) as the main factors leading to depleted serotonin levels, stress and anxiety.

But it’s not just Blue Monday that leaves many experiencing low mood. It has been reported that many Brits suffer from some degree of the Winter Blues, with approximately two million people in the UK suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

While the exact cause of SAD is not fully understood, it is often linked to a lack of sunlight, which affects the hypothalamus and leads to depleted melatonin and serotonin levels. These hormones regulate mood and happiness, with serotonin particularly influencing emotional balance.

In SAD, melatonin may be produced in higher levels, making people feel sleepy, while lower serotonin levels, caused by reduced sunlight, are associated with depression.

Dr Emma Derbyshire explains: “One of the best things we can do to boost our energy is to eat a balanced diet rich in nutrients like Vitamin C, B Vitamins, polyphenols and omega-3 fats. What we put into our body will ultimately impact how we feel mentally.”As over two-thirds of Brits (63%) set a New Year’s goal to improve their mental health."

Dr Emma Derbyshire shares 4 simple nutrition hacks to help combat the Winter Blues this January.

Dr Emma Derbyshire’s four steps to fuelling your body and boosting energy:

Power up your Vitamin C: Some fruit and vegetables, like Kiwis, oranges, peppers and broccoli, are high in Vitamin C, which helps reduce fatigue. Vitamin C plays a vital role in the transport of fatty acids necessary for generating metabolic energy and is critical in maintaining mitochondrial health to allow them to keep producing energy at an optimum rate.[5]

Some fruit and vegetables, like Kiwis, oranges, peppers and broccoli, are high in Vitamin C, which helps reduce fatigue. Vitamin C plays a vital role in the transport of fatty acids necessary for generating metabolic energy and is critical in maintaining mitochondrial health to allow them to keep producing energy at an optimum rate.[5] Top Tip: Drink a glass of orange juice. Despite its benefits, only 12% of people are aware that orange juice can combat tiredness and support cognitive function (8%).[6] Incorporating a glass of fresh orange juice into your daily routine is an easy way to keep you energized and focused during the winter months, particularly when you're feeling run down, with its antioxidant and immune-boosting properties.

Monitor your vitamin B12 intake: Vitamin B12 contributes to normal energy metabolism, red blood cell formation and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Foods that provide vitamin B12 include meat, fish, cheese, milk and eggs[7], nutritional yeast fortified with B12, fortified cereals and fortified plant-based milks.

Vitamin B12 contributes to normal energy metabolism, red blood cell formation and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Foods that provide vitamin B12 include meat, fish, cheese, milk and eggs[7], nutritional yeast fortified with B12, fortified cereals and fortified plant-based milks. Top Tip: If you don’t eat meat, try incorporating foods such as mushrooms, seaweeds and fermented foods as other potential sources of vitamin B12 in your diet.[8]

Boost your Vitamin D intake: Vitamin D is essential for mental health, particularly during the winter months when natural sunlight is scarce. Low levels of Vitamin D have been linked to depression, fatigue, and other symptoms of SAD. Research suggests that Vitamin D helps maintain a good mood and can improve symptoms of depression. Consider incorporating Vitamin D-rich foods like fortified dairy products, fatty fish, egg yolks, fruit juices, and mushrooms into your diet.

Vitamin D is essential for mental health, particularly during the winter months when natural sunlight is scarce. Low levels of Vitamin D have been linked to depression, fatigue, and other symptoms of SAD. Research suggests that Vitamin D helps maintain a good mood and can improve symptoms of depression. Consider incorporating Vitamin D-rich foods like fortified dairy products, fatty fish, egg yolks, fruit juices, and mushrooms into your diet. Top Tip: Oily fish such as mackerel, salmon and sardines, egg yolk, lean red meat and fortified cereals are some of the few foods that provide vitamin D. If you don’t eat these, try taking a daily supplement in the morning with breakfast forming part of your daily regular routine may help to improve vitamin D intakes and blood levels.

Happy healthy foods to fuel your brain – foods high in serotonin: The amino acid tryptophan can help to produce to produce more serotonin which is a feel good, ‘happy hormone’. Levels of serotonin can be improved by eating foods that provide tryptophan. This includes foods such as milk, spinach, eggs, turkey, chicken, salmon and spinach.

The amino acid tryptophan can help to produce to produce more serotonin which is a feel good, ‘happy hormone’. Levels of serotonin can be improved by eating foods that provide tryptophan. This includes foods such as milk, spinach, eggs, turkey, chicken, salmon and spinach. Top Tip: Did you know that bananas provide tryptophan? Slicing these onto your breakfast cereal in the morning or blending them into a smoothie in the evening before bed could help to elevate mood and aid relaxation before sleep.