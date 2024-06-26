Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK is currently in the midst of a four-day heatwave.

A yellow health warning for heat has been issued and will remain in place until Thursday (June 27).

Temperatures could soar to 31C with the hottest areas expected to be London, the South East, the East Midlands, the East of England and East Anglia.

Jane Walker, home health specialist from Home Detail has shared eight essential top tips with us on how to stay safe during the warm weather.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a yellow health warning for heat across most of England, this is expected to remain in place until Thursday, with temperatures predicted to rise even higher in parts of central and eastern England on Wednesday (June 26), according to Met Office.

Heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration are the main risks from the warm weather, with NHS guidance saying that people over 75 and female, are most vulnerable, as well as those with serious or long-term illnesses, and very young children.

How long will the heatwave last?

The heatwave is expected to last for four days, with temperatures set to rise up to 31C in some parts of the UK, with a yellow health warning being issued for London and parts of England.

The health alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and started on Monday (June 24) from 8 am and will remain in place until Thursday.

The hottest temperatures are expected to hit London, the South East, the East Midlands, the East of England and East Anglia, with the UKHSA warning that in London, there could be an, “increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm.”

Top tips on how to stay safe in a heat wave

With warm temperatures expected to continue this week, Jane Walker a home health specialist from Home Detail has shared some some essential tips to help you stay safe and enjoy the sunshine.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration is a risk during hot weather. Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeinated beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration.

Protect your skin

Sunburn not only causes immediate discomfort but also increases the risk of skin cancer. Apply sunscreen with a high SPF regularly, wear protective clothing (including hats and sunglasses), and seek shade during peak sunlight hours (generally between 10 am and 4 pm).

Keep your home cool

If possible, use fans or air conditioning to keep indoor temperatures cooler. Close curtains or blinds during the hottest part of the day to block out direct sunlight and consider creating a cool area in your home it gets too hot.

Dress appropriately

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made from breathable fabrics such as cotton. Light colours reflect sunlight and can help keep you cooler than dark colours.

Look out for vulnerable individuals

The elderly, young children, and people with chronic health conditions, are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Check on them regularly and ensure they are staying cool and hydrated.

Avoid strenuous activities

If possible, schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening. If you must exercise or work outdoors, take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas and listen to your body's signals.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are serious conditions that require immediate attention. Symptoms can include: dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, and hot, dry skin (heatstroke) or heavy sweating (heat exhaustion). If you or someone else experiences these symptoms, move to a cool place, hydrate, and seek medical help if necessary.

Stay informed

Keep an eye on weather forecasts and heat warnings. These alerts can provide valuable information on upcoming heatwaves and what precautions you should take.