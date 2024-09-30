Her mum’s battle inspires beautician to offer free pampering to cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beautician is offering cancer patients free pampering sessions as part of a new initiative being launched in October - Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Paola Spiga, of Glam & Glow Beauty Lab, in Soihull, is opening her doors to those undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy or are in remission from cancer, after being touched by her own mum’s journey with the disease.

Giusy was just 44 when she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer 22 years ago, a five-year health battle which resulted in half of one of her breasts being removed. They are still raw memories of a time in their lives Paola will never forget and, which today, drive her in her mission to help others.

Paola said: “Thankfully mum’s cancer was caught early and she is now in remission. But going through her intensive treatments she would always assume she couldn’t be pampered. There is a common myth that beauty treatments are unsafe for those with cancer. It's not true, but it’s crucial to use brands and techniques that are specifically suited for people undergoing cancer treatment. The Germaine de Capuccini brand I use specialises in this area and is very safe to use.”

Paola pictured with her mum Giusy

Specialist treatments, which will be available ongoing, incorporate oncology facials, scalp and hair treatments, eyebrow and eyelash care, manicures and pedicures, body wraps, hydrating masks and reflexology.

She added: “You are left with very dry skin which can be itchy and sore. You also have hypersensitivity to smell so we use specialist products that are fragrance-free.

“Lymphatic circulation in the legs may also be compromised, leading to swelling. I use lymphatic drainage techniques that help reduce swelling and products designed to cool and hydrate sensitive areas.”

“The treatment is one part of the programme. The other part is meditation, knowing how to navigate their feelings and help them free themselves of their sadness or anxiety so they can feel more at ease during their treatments. My goal is to provide a safe space where clients can truly relax and let go. The problem is often that people have no trust in what is going to happen or what they're going to feel like. They may be nervous and the treatment will leave them feeling worse rather than better.

Paola achieved national award success within the first year of her business

“I know how to be sensitive to the clients’ problems, both physically and emotionally. It’s so important that they feel comfortable with me, from the moment they arrive. I know reaching out for help is not easy and if a client opens up to me about their problems, I'm really grateful for that. I want this to be a safe space.

“My mum is very happy that I’m offering this opportunity. One of the things I love to do with my clients actually, is tell them her story.”

Once a beautician to the rich and famous, 38-year-old Spiga made a new life after moving from her native Italy to Warwickshire ten years ago.

Next month the entrepreneur, who already boasts a national award to her name, celebrates the first anniversary of her business and wants to continue giving back to the community that she now calls home, including one day, extending her free treatments offer to beyond the salon walls.

“Looking forward, my long-term plans include not only expanding our service offerings and staying at the forefront of beauty innovations, but also giving back to the community in meaningful ways. One of my goals is to offer more services to hospitals for cancer patients, providing treatments that can help them feel more comfortable and confident during such a challenging time,” she said.

“This past year has been a journey filled with challenges, triumphs, and continuous learning. As a small business owner, I’ve discovered that passion and dedication truly drive success. I’m grateful for the incredible supportive clients, and the community that has helped shape Glam and Glow into what it is today.”

Glam & Glow Beauty Lab is marking its first birthday with a special VIP event at the Stratford Road salon on Thursday, October 17th, from 4-7pm, and includes a welcome drink, goody bag, presentation and treatment demos and raffle. A £15 booking fee is required to secure a space but is redeemable against treatments or products on the day. Visit HERE.

For further information about Glam & Glow Beauty Lab or to enquire about a free treatment, visit: https://www.glamandglow.uk/ or contact Paola on 07732 062367 or at: [email protected]