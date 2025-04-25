Here’s 5 ways to pollen-proof your home and the hidden triggers you’re overlooking

British Wool reveals the hidden hay fever triggers in the home

Hay fever season has arrived earlier than usual, and it’s hitting hard. In fact, searches for hay fever remedies are already up 150% in the last week as millions across the UK brace for a looming pollen bomb.

According to the NHS, around 20% of people suffer from hay fever symptoms. While many of us reach for tissues and antihistamines, few consider what’s inside our own homes, and how they could be making things worse.

Haldi Kranich-Wood, Wool Interiors Specialist at British Wool reveals the hidden hay fever triggers lurking in the home and how to minimise symptoms.

Avoid chemical-filled cleaning products

Many household cleaning sprays and air fresheners contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), chemicals that can irritate the respiratory system and aggravate hay fever symptoms.

Luckily, wool is nature’s air purifier. Its unique fibre structure actively absorbs and locks away VOCs, unlike synthetic materials that tend to re-emit them into your living space.

Even if you’re not ready to swap to natural cleaning products, introducing wool-rich items like carpets, rugs, or upholstery can help reduce VOC levels and create a cleaner, allergy-friendly home.

Synthetic bedding – A pollen trap in disguise

Synthetic duvets and pillows might be doing more harm than good. These materials tend to trap pollen and allergens, creating an uncomfortable sleep environment, especially for hay fever sufferers.

Wool, on the other hand, is naturally hypoallergenic. Its breathable, moisture-wicking fibres make it much harder for pollen to cling or settle.

Sophie Platts, Founder and CEO of wool bedding brand Floks, explains: “Wool bedding is a hay fever sufferer’s best friend. Its natural resistance to allergens helps create a calm, restful sleep space. Plus, it’s gentle on sensitive skin and won’t trigger itching or irritation.”

Despite what you might think, wool isn’t just for winter. It’s actually perfect for warmer months, its natural temperature regulation helps keep you cool, dry, and sweat-free during those stuffy summer nights.

Curtains - The forgotten dust & pollen collectors

If your curtains don’t get cleaned regularly, they could be quietly worsening your hay fever. Fabric curtains act like giant filters, trapping pollen and dust, which are released into the air every time you open or close them.

Consider making the switch to wool curtains or blinds. Wool’s hypoallergenic properties help reduce airborne irritants and offer a stylish, sneeze-friendly upgrade to your home. If you’re keeping your current curtains, add them to your seasonal cleaning routine, especially during high pollen months.

Make a pollen trap with houseplants

Some houseplants (like spider plants, peace lilies, or Boston ferns) act like natural air filters and can help trap airborne particles, including pollen. Try positioning a few by your windows and doors to create a leafy line of defence. Just make sure to wipe their leaves regularly, that trapped pollen still needs evicting.

Set a pollen curfew for your washing

Drying your laundry outside might make your towels feel sun-kissed, but sadly they become pollen magnets. If you must air dry, only do it early morning or after sundown when pollen counts are lower. Even better? Create a drying “tent” by placing a sheet over your laundry to block airborne particles.