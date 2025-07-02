Here’s how I went from a size 16 to a size 10 - but it isn’t always easy

Staci Hearnshaw before and after her weight loss

She was working long hours from home, living in oversized clothes, and terrified to step into a gym.

Her confidence was rock bottom. She felt invisible, drained by stress, and uncomfortable in her own skin.

But after holiday photos gave her a shock, Staci Hearnshaw, 29, a marketing manager from Nottingham, decided enough was enough.

She had put on weight and didn’t recognise herself.

The turning point was a trip to Dubai in March 2024, and having to order clothes in larger sizes than she was used to in May 2024.

“It’s been over the last few years that I started to notice my weight creeping up,” Staci admits.

She really didn’t recognise the person she was looking at and felt so unhappy.

That was the real turning point for her, making her realise she needed to do something about her changing body.

“I couldn’t keep brushing it off, pretending it didn’t bother me,” says Staci.

“I knew I had to do something about it not just for how I looked, but for how it was making me feel within myself.

“Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t about wanting a six pack and to be muscly. I have never been the type of girl that would want that. But I knew I didn’t want to carry on feeling ‘wobbly’ in all the wrong places.

“I hated looking in the mirror and would go for baggy clothes over anything tight or ‘revealing’. Even on holidays in bikinis, I hated how they looked.”

An invitation to a friend’s wedding in Australia in 2025 motivated Staci to start, with many things in between - birthdays, weddings and events.

She wanted to look and feel better for these events, so it kept her motivated with a goal.

Staci also had to deal with the mix of emotions that she felt before starting her fitness journey.

“I felt embarrassed at first like I’d let things get away without realising but more than anything I felt sad,” she says.

"Sad I hadn’t been taking care of myself the way I should, and I that I wasn’t comfortable in my own skin. Even going up the stairs I would feel horrible because I would jiggle in the wrong places, sitting down with my belly hanging over trousers, clothes feeling tighter.

“My office desk also has a mirrored wardrobe to the side, so even catching a glimpse of me from the side was horrible, I hated it.

“It was tough to admit, but I knew I couldn’t carry on the way I was going and if I wanted something to change, I had to do something about it and it was almost like a switch flicked. I just wanted better.”

Staci admits she had no idea where to start when it came to nutrition. She had a fear of the gym and no clue where to start. She didn’t even own any gym clothing.

She followed a couple of fitness influencers on Instagram, and one of them tagged her personal trainer Michael Baah.

Staci scrolled through his social media and checked his website.

She hesitated at first, as the thought of speaking to a total stranger about everything she was insecure about made her uncomfortable, but eventually she set up an initial call with Michael to discuss joining his personal training programme.

“Before our initial call, I was so scared and worried,” she says.

“Not just about what he would think of me - this girl who had absolutely no idea on anything - but the fact it wasn’t just about fitness I had no idea, it was the nutrition, my lack of knowledge, no gym membership and so on.

“But Michael was so easy to talk to and explain things, and even in our first conversation, it’s like somebody was just dropping the pennies in my head and made me think of things I had never even thought about before, things that seemed so simple!

“I got tips right from the first call, and I was left feeling so motivated. I knew immediately I had made the right decision and that I was going to make a change.

“I just didn’t realise how much of a change that would be.”

Staci and Michael worked together entirely online using science-backed training built around her day, daily support, and a shift in how she saw herself.

They worked on building Staci’s steps with a daily target, improving her nutrition and following a simple food plan.

Michael gave Staci a clear list of what she needed, PDFs galore with all the relevant information and then focused on consistency and started building her habits.

She started with home workouts. She bought a set of £65 weights which had a barbell, dumbbell all in one style kit and they began building from there. Staci even began going to the gym.

Staci also worked on balance, making sure she was still having fun, going out, socialising – but also sticking to her plan.

“It’s not easy when life is busy, but Michael always reminded me it’s all about balance,” she says.

“If I knew I was going out or eating something less healthy, then I’d make more mindful choices with the rest of my day to counterbalance it.

“I started making smarter choices, like drinking less or swapping my usual beer for a gin and tonic. Little things that like made a big difference over time.”

Staci believes that a huge part of her success came down to ownership.

“Having someone that was available, even when I had what felt like a silly question, made a massive difference,” she says.

“The weekly check-in calls were a massive help, especially for my motivation. Michael became more than just fitness updates and check-ins, but were more like therapy sessions.

"He helped me see how everything was connected: my mood, my mental health, my food, my movement. Talking things through really helped me process the ups and downs through some of the most challenging times with my life.”

Staci lost over 14kg down, looks leaner, feels radically stronger, and for the first time in years, she wore a fitted dress and actually loved how she looked in it.

“From a size 16, now I fit mostly in size 10s and sometimes 12s,” Staci says.

“Even looking back now, I feel like I don’t recognise the old me.

“Even on tough weeks, when I felt like I’d fallen off the wagon, Michael reminded me it was all part of the journey.

“It’s not all rainbows – and that honestly motivated me more than anything to keep going. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but having that support and someone to reflect my progress back to me made all the difference.”

Staci not only feels better physically, but feels like a new person mentally too.

She feels a difference in everything from her day-to-day energy, to her eating habits.

“I feel amazing,” she says. “There are so many things I have learnt and understand more, and never thought about how it all links previously

“Don’t get me wrong, life gets busy and we all fall off the bandwagon from time to time and that’s completely normal. But I always try and stay consistent with the small things, like getting my steps in. Even if it’s just five minutes outside, it makes a difference.

“Even on days when I don’t manage a weight training session, I know I’ve got my weekly Pilates class and daily walks with my dog, so I’m still moving and keeping active.

“For me, it’s all about moving more and eating a bit less. Sitting at a desk all day can really make it difficult sometimes but you have to prioritise yourself.”

Staci tries to stick to daily helpful habits, such as drinking three litres of water a day, taking supplements, and making sure she includes more fruit and veg in every meal.

“Buying new clothes is such a nicer experience too, and trying them on,” she says.

“Before I would dread and think ‘I’m going to have to get the next size up’ but now it’s more needing the size down!

“It's really changed the way I feel – I feel more balanced, more energised, and just healthier overall.”

While initially, Staci’s family and friends were surprised that she wanted to undergo the transformation, and telling her she didn’t need to lose weight, her friends now ask her for tips and join her on walks.

“That support means a lot, especially because I know I’m doing something that’s making me feel good,” Staci says.

“For me, it wasn’t just about appearance, it was about how I felt inside. It was something I needed to do for myself.

“This journey isn’t about just losing weight, or fitting into a smaller size, or following a strict diet. If you go into it with that mindset, you’ll most likely end up frustrated and giving up.

“It’s not a quick fix – it’s a lifestyle change. It’s about wanting to feel better, live longer and be the best version of you – no just for now, but for your future.

“I’m doing this for future me. I want to be the person who can share and pass on healthy habits, knowledge and choice to my future children and family. Food is fuel, and movement is medicine.”

Staci wants others to know that if she can do this, anyone can - and to inspire others to take their health into their own hands.

“So many people, including old me, will see people in the gym and into their fitness and say ‘I wish I could be more like them’ and the truth is, you can. I’m proof of that,” she says.

“I’ve never been a gym or fitness girl and to be honest, I still don’t see myself as that. But the difference now is I show up because I love how I feel afterwards. Even a simple walk can completely change my mood.

“Just getting outside, hearing the birds, feeling the fresh air (and the amazing British sun when it makes an appearance) really grounds me.

“But, it isn’t always easy. It’s hard. You have to push yourself. I hate the muscle ache, and struggle with balancing everything – life, work, time – it’s tough.

“Michael always told me: Start small, start simple. If you can’t make it to the gym, just try your best to get your steps in. Even hitting your 10K steps is better then doing nothing at all.

“This journey isn’t just about weight, it’s about creating a life you’re proud of. A life that makes you feel good. And you only get out what you put in, and when you’re doing it for your own reasons, when you truly want it, that’s when the real change begins. As soon as you start seeing and feeling those changes, that’s the real motivation.”