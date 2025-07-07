Holistic health practitioner launches revolutionary practitioner training in Yoni Steaming

Preparing Mugwort

With many women looking for a natural approach to feminine health this training will help women to help women, using the time honoured practice of yoni steaming. Yoni steaming involves sitting above a bowl of hot water that is infused with specifically chosen medicinal herbs. Benefits include, easing of menstrual cramps, postpartum healing reduction of menopausal symptoms.

This two-day accredited training will take place in north norfolk small group or 121, and is suitable for both holistic health professionals who want to add yoni steaming to their services or those interested in learning for their own and their families wellness.

Yoni steaming is trending in salons and health studios country wide since being endorsed by celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian for whom it was part of Ayurvedic fertility treatments, Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jada Pinket-Smith and from here in the UK National Treasure Miriam Margolyes, who felt “All warm and minty” It is nothing new and comes from the folk medicine traditions of Asia, Africa and Mayan cultures, so the programme is about remembering this ancient medicine.

The curriculum includes: The history and geography of yoni steaming, the anatomy of the female reproductive system, benefits of yoni steaming, contraindications and cautions, how to read the menstrual cycle, selecting the correct herbs for your formulas, period care, steaming equipment overview,

Tuesday says “ I came upon yoni steaming 7 years ago and quickly realised the benefits There being no available tuition at the time in the UK. I traveled to Atlanta for my training. I’d love more women to be confident with knowledge and solid foundations, in the use of yoni steaming, so it can become a regular part of their self care practice. Yoni steaming is currently unregulated and whilst it’s great more people are trying it, I wanted to create something accredited so people understand the do’s and don'ts of this ancient practice. I am really excited to be offering this training.”

Tuesday Simmonds has worked in holistic practice for several decades For more information visit www.yonisteam.co.uk instagram wombon_wise