Hope and Aid Direct marks 25 years of life-changing aid worth £250M and looks to the future amid challenges

Hope and Aid Direct, Kosovo, 2002

Hope and Aid Direct, a UK-based humanitarian charity, is celebrating 25 years of delivering humanitarian aid to communities in crisis around the world whilst preparing to navigate a rapidly changing world of uncertainty and increasing need.

Founded in 1999, the charity has grown from its grassroots beginnings into a trusted provider of aid, thanks to the dedication of its volunteers and supporters, distributing aid worth over £250M in retail value.

Founder Charles Storer MBE said: “It’s been an emotional journey filled with challenges, triumphs and invaluable lessons. Our volunteers, supporters and corporate donors are the lifeblood of everything we do and we couldn’t have achieved this milestone without them. Thank you for keeping us moving, quite literally and helping us bring hope to those in need.”

Over the past quarter-century, Hope and Aid Direct has undertaken hundreds of missions, helping those affected by war, natural disasters and humanitarian crises. From the Balkans and Kosovo in the early years when the charity re-supplied over 180 schools, and distributed aid to around 200,000 individuals, to massive ongoing support for the people of Ukraine since 2022, Hope and Aid Direct has provided priceless life-sustaining support during their 25 years.

Hope and Aid Direct, Kosovo, 1999

“During our time, we forged lifelong friendships, witnessed incredible things and learnt about humanity, ourselves and the immense effort it takes to run a charity and continually supply aid to people whose lives have been ruined beyond belief,” reflects Charles.

We are proud to celebrate the four pillars of our charity:

• Volunteer Commitment: We are run entirely by unpaid volunteers who raise funds, source, receive and send aid for distribution.

• Adaptation and Innovation: Early lessons in transportation and logistics have shaped our operation. From addressing vehicle breakdowns to refining aid distribution models and building relationships, we have become resilient.

Hope and Aid Direct, 2002

• Global Reach: Beyond Europe, we have responded to global emergencies, including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the Syrian refugee crisis and Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013.

• Collaborative Partnerships: Our partnerships with Whitbread, Maritime Transport, Ford and others have been instrumental in scaling operations and extending our reach.

Navigating the Cost-of-Living Crisis

There are no doubts that the future brings some extraordinary challenges. “We are feeling the strain of the cost of the living crisis with many households cutting back,” added Charles.

“There’s also been a decline in surplus product donations from corporations which are noticeably lower than in previous years.”

According to Charities Aid Foundation, there’s been a 34% decline over the past decade in FTSE 100 companies’ donations, despite combined profits increasing by 49% during the same period.

“Despite the harsh realities, we remain committed to our mission of delivering aid directly to those who need it most. We urge corporate donors to get involved and ‘donate to divert’ products from landfill, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, and join us making a tangible difference to the lives of those affected by crises worldwide,” appealed Charles Storer MBE, founder of Hope and Aid Direct.

Corporate donors can support the charity through various means:

donating unwanted or damaged stock still fit for use

offering staff with skills to boost the charity’s offering

making financial contribution towards the charity’s efforts